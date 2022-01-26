Super Bowl LVI: Shake Shack unveils Buffalo chicken sandwich, fries for big game

The Bills won't be at Super Bowl LVI, but take heart: Shake Shack (SHAK) is putting a Buffalo-themed sandwich on its menu for the enjoyment of football fans.

Beginning January 25th for a limited time, customers can order the new Buffalo chicken sandwich for $7.79, and spiced cheese fries for $4.79, on the Shack app. Those items will be available nationwide from January 28th through April 25th.

The restaurant chain argues the items are the "perfect alternative to sticky, messy wings" on football Sundays, as the NFL playoff season winds down with just four teams left. Ironically, the Buffalo Bills narrowly lost to Kansas City on Sunday in an overtime thriller.

The chicken sandwich includes a crispy chicken breast covered in Shake Shack's proprietary Buffalo Sauce and is served over pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted bun.

The crispy crinkle cut fries are topped with cheese sauce, dusted with Buffalo seasoning and served with ranch sauce, which the roadside burger chain claims to be the "the better complement to tangy Buffalo Sauce," compared to bleu cheese therefore, "putting an end to the great ranch vs. bleu cheese debate."

Mark Rosati, Shake Shack culinary director, says the offering is a spin on its Chicken Shack and crinkle cut fries with "sauce, spice and everything nice." The Shack twist on the classic Buffalo sauce features more pronounced vinegary notes and a touch of garlic.

"It doesn’t get any more iconic than Buffalo, and we are super excited for our fans to taste our version of the classic," Rosati said.

Most recently, Shake Shack unveiled a limited-run of its black truffle burger that was on menus until January 10th. Back in June of 2021, Shake Shack launched a limited run of the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich which remained on menus nationwide until October 4.

Compared to a year ago, shares of Shake Shack are down 41 percent.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.