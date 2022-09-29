U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Shaklee Enters New Beauty & Wellness Category with Launch of Clean Anti-Aging Body Care Line

·4 min read

The new "Shaklee Body" collection leverages the brand's nutrition and science-backed
expertise to provide wellness for the body from the outside in

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading wellness company, announced today the introduction of its clean, anti-aging body care collection – Shaklee Body. Backed by the brand's foundation of clinically proven results and its pioneering history in nutrition, Shaklee Body is designed to deliver nutrition for the skin from the outside in.

Shaklee Corporation
Shaklee Corporation

https://bit.ly/shaklee-body-collection

"The global anti-aging market is increasing at a rapid rate as consumers are more conscious about maintaining a youthful appearance. Shaklee Body is a highly effective, clean, and accessible anti-aging solution for those who are looking to improve the health of their skin," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "At Shaklee, we've been pioneers in the nutrition category for more than 65 years and are proud to bring our scientific and natural approach to wellness and create a clinically tested, anti-aging body care line that embraces the highest level of clean beauty standards."

Shaklee Body exceeds clean beauty standards, formulating without more than 2,500 ingredients that are potentially harmful to our personal health or the health of the environment. The clinically tested collection features high-performing, natural ingredients that help to slow the breakdown of collagen for younger, firmer-looking skin. It contains no parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, or GMOs and is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-approved. To further reduce the environmental impact, the collection is also sustainably packaged in the US from post-consumer recycled plastic and polypropylene.

"We developed Shaklee Body to compete with the best luxury body brands in the world," said Melina Baxter, Shaklee's Chief Marketing Officer, "but it's also an anti-aging powerhouse formulated to slow the breakdown of collagen and target premature aging. Our formulas feature a patent-pending polyphenol blend that includes ingredients featured in some of our favorite anti-aging products: Vivix® and YOUTH® Skin Care. We're leveraging the best of Shaklee science and innovation to bring something very special to the body care market."

The components in Shaklee's proprietary polyphenol blend:

  • Help increase antioxidant activity

  • Have been shown to slow the breakdown of collagen

  • Help to prevent A.G.E. formation to target premature aging

  • Support DNA repair from UV light exposure

Which results in skin looking and feeling firmer with better texture and tone.

The new unisex line includes three products that can be used on their own or in a three-step system.

  • Revitalize Body Wash: A gentle, creamy cleanser formulated with an ultra-nourishing blend of coconut oil and shea butter and infused with vitamins A, B5, and E plus omega fatty acids to revitalize the skin, leaving it feeling clean and replenished with a youthful, healthy glow.

  • Restore Body Serum: A silky, age-defying treatment to help slow the breakdown of collagen and protect against premature aging caused by free radicals with a patent-pending polyphenol blend, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide for younger, firmer-looking skin with better tone and texture.

  • Nourish Body Lotion: A luxurious, ultra-nourishing moisturizer infused with antioxidants from a patent-pending polyphenol blend to help support the skin barrier, seal in hydration, and keep your skin looking younger and feeling smoother.

Shaklee Body is now available on https://bit.ly/shaklee-body and sold through the company's network of ambassadors across North America.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit www.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation)
Shaklee logo (PRNewsfoto/Shaklee Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shaklee-enters-new-beauty--wellness-category-with-launch-of-clean-anti-aging-body-care-line-301632193.html

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation

