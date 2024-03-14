Shakopee Teamsters approve agreement with city, averting strike

Members of Teamsters Local 320 working at Shakopee's public works department voted Thursday to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a news release.

The three-year agreement, retroactive to Jan. 1, includes a 14.5% general wage increase over the contract's life. It also makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for workers and gives them the ability to join Teamsters Joint Council 32′s Health Fund.

Erik Skoog, president of Local 320 in Minneapolis, called it a "major victory not just for these workers but for all union workers across the state."

The Shakopee Teamsters voted to strike in December if an agreement wasn't reached by their contract's end date. After weeks of mediation, Local 320 reached a tentative agreement, which the city rejected. The Teamsters then filed their second intent to strike notice.

Teamsters Local 320 represents a variety of public sector workers in Minnesota.