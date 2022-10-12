U.S. markets closed

Shale Gas Market to record USD 18.13 Bn growth; North America to occupy 89% market share -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shale gas market size is expected to grow by USD 18.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in North America over the forecast period. The presence of vast reserves of shale in the US is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, regional growth opportunities, major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shale Gas Market 2022-2026

The global shale gas market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and global vendors. The competition among vendors in the market in focus is high as all vendors are competing to increase their market shares. Most shale gas operators are concentrated in North America. Over the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to further increase with the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and M&As.

Technavio identifies Antero Resources Corp, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, ConocoPhillips Co., COTERRA ENERGY INC, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, EQT Corp., Equinor ASA, Kolibri Global Energy Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Range Resources Corp, Shell plc, Southwestern Energy Co., TotalEnergies SE, and YPF SA as some of the major market participants.

The market growth will be driven by the advantages associated with shale gas, increasing consumption of natural gas, and growing investments in shale. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here

  • Application

The industrial segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the increased use of natural gas across industries such as rubber, chemical, metal, plastics, and milk.

  • Geography

About 89% of the overall market growth is expected to come from North America during the forecast period. Installation of new liquefaction facilities and increased investments in unconventional E&P activities are expected to foster the growth of the shale gas market in North America.

The report also covers the following areas:

Shale Gas Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist shale gas market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the shale gas market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the shale gas market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shale gas market vendors

Shale Gas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 89%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russia, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Antero Resources Corp, BP Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, ConocoPhillips Co., COTERRA ENERGY INC, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, EQT Corp., Equinor ASA, Kolibri Global Energy Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Range Resources Corp, Shell plc, Southwestern Energy Co., TotalEnergies SE, and YPF SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BP Plc

  • 10.4 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.5 China National Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp

  • 10.7 ConocoPhillips Co.

  • 10.8 Devon Energy Corp

  • 10.9 EQT Corp.

  • 10.10 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.11 Shell plc

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shale-gas-market-to-record-usd-18-13-bn-growth-north-america-to-occupy-89-market-share--technavio-301646225.html

SOURCE Technavio

