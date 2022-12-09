Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker

Major players in the shale gas processing equipment market are Pall Corporation, GasTech Engineering Corporation, Cameron International Corporation, Honeywell UOP, Linde Engineering Plc, Johnson Controls International, Newpoint Gas LP, Membrane Technology & Research Inc, Van Gas Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Sivalls Inc, ATB Riva Calzoni S.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022

p.A, Koch Industries Inc, and Burckhardt Compression AG



The global shale gas processing equipment market is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2021 to $6.04 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $10.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



The shale gas processing equipment market consists of sales of shale gas processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the midstream phase of the oil and gas industry to produce shale gas. Shale gas refers to a type of natural gas discovered underground in shale rock, and shale gas processing equipment processes, refines, and treats shale gas before it is transported for commercial use.



The main types of components of shale gas processing equipment are compressors and pumps; electrical machinery; heat exchangers; internal combustion engines; measuring and controlling devices; and other components.Compressors are mechanical devices that reduce the volume of a gas to increase its pressure, whereas pumps can transfer difficult liquids such as those containing solids or highly viscous fluids.



The various processes include distillation, pyrolysis, reheating, cracking, and chemical treatment. These are used in pipelines, natural gas processing plants, LNG or LPG facilities, crude by rail, and other midstream applications.



In 2021, North America was the largest region in the shale gas processing equipment market.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Growing energy demand is expected to propel the growth of the shale gas processing equipment market going forward. Energy demand refers to the total amount of power or heat consumed by fixed structures on the farm, expressed in kilowatt-hours or kilowatt-hour equivalent, in a given period. Shale gas is having a beneficial impact on supplies and consumer prices for natural ga and additional environmental benefit., Natural gas provides a quarter of overallU.S.S energy. For instance, in 2021, according to BP, a UK-based oil and gas compana, energy demand increased by 5.8% in the year 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 1.3%. Further, in 2021, accordingto theo International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation working towards economic development, global energy consumptionwill increased by 5% in the year 2021, following a 4.5 % decline in 2020. Therefore, the growing energy demand is driving the growth of the shale gas processing equipment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the shale gas processing equipment market. Major companies operating in the shale gas processing equipment market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, Halliburton, a US-based company operating in shale gas processing equipment, introduced SmartFleet, the first intelligent automated fracturing system. This system improves near-wellbore and far-field fracture placement and directly manages frac hits and continuously measures cluster uniformity and fracture geometr. Itd also provides operators with real-time fracture control while pumping oil and gas



In January 2022, Exterran, a US-based natural gas compression and a provider of oil & gas equipment, acquired Enerflex for a deal amount of $1.5B. Through this acquisition, Enerflex will strengthen its ability to serve customers in key natural gas, water, and energy transition markets. Enerflex is a Canada-based company operating in shale gas processing equipment



The countries covered in the Shale Gas Processing Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



