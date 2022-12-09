U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.82
    -6.69 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,691.78
    -89.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.64
    -16.37 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.02
    -6.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.55
    +1.09 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0690 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6370
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,181.89
    +262.75 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.84
    -1.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.68
    +0.51 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the shale gas processing equipment market are Pall Corporation, GasTech Engineering Corporation, Cameron International Corporation, Honeywell UOP, Linde Engineering Plc, Johnson Controls International, Newpoint Gas LP, Membrane Technology & Research Inc, Van Gas Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Sivalls Inc, ATB Riva Calzoni S.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372071/?utm_source=GNW
p.A, Koch Industries Inc, and Burckhardt Compression AG

The global shale gas processing equipment market is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2021 to $6.04 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $10.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The shale gas processing equipment market consists of sales of shale gas processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the midstream phase of the oil and gas industry to produce shale gas. Shale gas refers to a type of natural gas discovered underground in shale rock, and shale gas processing equipment processes, refines, and treats shale gas before it is transported for commercial use.

The main types of components of shale gas processing equipment are compressors and pumps; electrical machinery; heat exchangers; internal combustion engines; measuring and controlling devices; and other components.Compressors are mechanical devices that reduce the volume of a gas to increase its pressure, whereas pumps can transfer difficult liquids such as those containing solids or highly viscous fluids.

The various processes include distillation, pyrolysis, reheating, cracking, and chemical treatment. These are used in pipelines, natural gas processing plants, LNG or LPG facilities, crude by rail, and other midstream applications.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the shale gas processing equipment market.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

 Growing energy demand is expected to propel the growth of the shale gas processing equipment market going forward. Energy demand refers to the total amount of power or heat consumed by fixed structures on the farm, expressed in kilowatt-hours or kilowatt-hour equivalent, in a given period. Shale gas is having a beneficial impact on supplies and consumer prices for natural ga  and additional environmental benefit., Natural gas provides a quarter of overallU.S.S energy. For instance, in 2021, according to BP, a UK-based oil and gas compana, energy demand increased by 5.8% in the year 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 1.3%. Further, in 2021, accordingto theo International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation working towards economic development, global energy consumptionwill increased by 5% in the year 2021, following a 4.5 % decline in 2020. Therefore, the growing energy demand is driving the growth of the shale gas processing equipment market.

 Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the shale gas processing equipment market. Major companies operating in the shale gas processing equipment market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, Halliburton, a US-based company operating in shale gas processing equipment, introduced SmartFleet, the first intelligent automated fracturing system. This system improves near-wellbore and far-field fracture placement and directly manages frac hits and continuously measures cluster uniformity and fracture geometr. Itd also provides operators with real-time fracture control while pumping oil and gas 

In January 2022, Exterran, a US-based natural gas compression and a provider of oil & gas equipment, acquired Enerflex for a deal amount of $1.5B. Through this acquisition, Enerflex will strengthen its ability to serve customers in key natural gas, water, and energy transition markets. Enerflex is a Canada-based company operating in shale gas processing equipment  

The countries covered in the Shale Gas Processing Equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The shale gas processing equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides shale gas processing equipment market statistics, including shale gas processing equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a shale gas processing equipment market share, detailed shale gas processing equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the shale gas processing equipment industry. This shale gas processing equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372071/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Copper, zinc, and potash mining is really good business right now, and these two are some of the cheapest stocks in the mining industry.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $30

    Granted, some of the highest-quality stocks have lofty share prices. You can invest in one of the best renewable energy companies around in one of two ways -- buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) or buy shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC). One big plus for Brookfield Renewable Partners is its distribution.

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The market has taken growth investors for a bumpy ride over the past year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of them. Not only does the company have an incredible history of delivering favorable revenue growth and profits, but its stock has been a high performer for investors even in the volatility of the past year.

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist: This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • 5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

  • 10 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best transportation stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is reiterating a positive outlook for the global airline industry and forecasts that airlines […]