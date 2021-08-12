Shalom Avramov, The Founder of Woodibook, Combines Ingenuity with Sustainability

Founders Developed A Zero Waste Concept into a Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world continues to change every day, bringing new ideas to the table. Ever had that light bulb moment and found a clever solution to a problem? That is what the 40-year-old Israeli, licensed salesperson turned Founder and CEO, Shalom Avramov and his silent partner Eli Shalamov, realized after visiting Israel, the place where he was born and raised. Now settled in the United States, he seized the idea and tweaked the business model to a new level. ZavoMedia Group believes in Shalom's vision and the endless success he will achieve as a groundbreaking businessman who developed a concept for a zero waste and sustainable way of making memories last forever. The luxury crystal and wooden frames have created endless memories for guests. That's where his business, Woodibook , took off and gained a foothold in corporate, and lifestyle events in New York.

It's All About Research and Preparation

After brewing the concept of Woodibook, Shalom proceeded to work on his plans. "Do plenty of research first because it can help you a great deal in the beginning." It's wise to prepare before everything goes into action. His advice goes to all young entrepreneurs who are starting in the business industry. Shalom spent hours of research online when he's not working. He'd go to sleep at 4:00 AM and wake up three hours later to go to work. It was a grueling six-month period of insufficient rest, but he persisted. That's intense dedication and passion for Shalom in paving his way to entrepreneurship.

Shalom admitted that hardships kept showing up along the way, but he confronted these obstacles head-on. "The most challenging part was getting events. We had to start with low prices and be the first one to reach out to clients. Since our business was something new to people, we had to go beyond to convince them."

Versatility comes as a vital tool in dealing with clients. Some may be convinced at first glance, while some remain skeptical. "Consistency is the most important thing. You need to believe in your product. If people see that you are confident with your products and services, they would also want to get involved with your business."

Zero Waste Concept

It is thanks to Shalom's keen observations that Woodibook continues to gain momentum. He noted that people attending corporate events or other occasions leave empty-handed. "People going home without a souvenir makes it easier for them to forget about the event. I wanted to change that by imprinting images onto blocks that people can easily display on their desks or hang on their walls." By capturing the memories permanently, companies have a way of reminding people about the experience.

There's no need to spend extra money on frames since these blocks are already durable and display-worthy. Clients have the option to choose between wood, stone, or crystal, which are sustainable and long-lasting. Shalom's success is a testament to how a simple idea can grow into a lucrative business. "As a result, our products act as keepsakes that people won't throw away, explained Shalom."

