Shamal Holding to bring iconic Baccarat Hotel & Residences to Dubai

Originating from Manhattan, New York, the development will be the first location of the esteemed brand in the UAE, offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage

New ultra-luxury, mixed-use Downtown Dubai development to include 144-room hotel and 49 private residences, slated to open in 2026

Developed by H&H, the hotel and residences will feature unparalleled design by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind and interior design studio, 1508 London

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm which manages a unique portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has announced the development of the oppulent new Baccarat Hotel and Residences. Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Hotel and Residences Dubai will be the first location of the iconic brand in the UAE and will offer a level of elegance reflective of the heritage of the brand. The hotel is part of a new ultra-luxury, mixed-use development in Downtown Dubai, in line with Shamal Holding's commitment to investing in the extraordinary.

The architectural masterpiece that will be Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai will offer uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa. (Photo Credits: Baccarat Hotel & Residences) (PRNewsfoto/Shamal Holding)

The architectural masterpiece that will be Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai is crystalline-inspired, creating a majestic presence that shines bright amongst the iconic skyline of the Downtown district. Offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, Al Fahidi Fort and the Dubai Creek, the opulent hotel situated in tower one will host 144 rooms and suites, along with 49 Baccarat branded residences and four exquisite food and beverage outlets.

"Best known for its regal elegance, the Baccarat brand has one of the richest brand equities in the luxury hospitality sector, which aligns closely with Shamal's long-term investment strategy to bring extraordinary experiences to the region", said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding.

"Dubai is known for its luxury hotel portfolio, and we are confident that this mixed-use development will be a new highlight for both residents and visitors. We are working closely with a range of exceptional partners as we curate this unique development and we look forward to contributing to Dubai's hospitality offering and wider growth ambitions", continued Binhabtoor.

Story continues

The project will be managed by SH Hotels & Resorts. "We are thrilled to be partners in the development of this extraordinary hotel and residences in one of the top travel destinations in the world," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts. "The Baccarat brand celebrates the quality of light, and where is the sun more spectacular than in the Middle East. Our artisans will work to create a spectacular property to take its place among the most revered in the world."

The owner, Shamal Holding, will collaborate closely with H&H Development a real estate investor, developer, and asset manager based in Dubai. The partners have assembled the best team to work on the construction of the Baccarat Hotel & Residences, including unrivaled architectural design by renowned Studio Libeskind and interior design studio, 1508 London. The breathtaking angular formed, two-towered building features glimmering glass facades reflective of desert sand, sea, and sun as well as exquisite Baccarat crystal, creating a sophisticated mark of difference that thoughtfully harmonizes with the nearby Dubai skyline. With easy access to both the new and the old Dubai, and in close proximity to Dubai Mall and DIFC from its Downtown location, visitors may quickly and easily connect to renowned institutions from the worlds of fashion, art, food, and entertainment.

"To establish a new quality level and to realize cutting-edge and timeless design, every one of our projects is constructed with a critical eye." said Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development LLC. "The Baccarat brand presents an invaluable opportunity to create a truly bespoke and unique development that unites the heritage of Baccarat with the contemporary spirit, energy and dynamism of Dubai. We look forward to working with Shamal Holding and all of our partners on what will undoubtedly be an industry-defining project."

Founded by King Louis XV, Baccarat is a legendary French crystal company whose artisans have mastered their craft for over 250 years. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty, kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars.

The sales centre for the Baccarat residences will soon open in DIFC, however to enquire about the private residences, please reach the Baccarat sales office at +971 4 590 9988 or visit www.baccaratresidencesdubai.com.

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Five Guys, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Hart Shoreditch Hotel London. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For more information visit www.shamalholding.com

About Baccarat Hotels & Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than 250-year-old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence and Riyadh (DGDA). For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com .

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco and Nashville properties with projects in development in Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh and Rome; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Sunnyvale, Brickell (Miami) and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, visit www.shhotelsandresorts.com

About H&H Development

Established in 2007, H&H is a leading Dubai-based real estate investor, developer, and asset manager, with a fast-growing portfolio in the city's real estate industry. The company's capabilities focus on providing bespoke and comprehensive turnkey developments.

H&H develops initiatives that uphold a new level of quality while bringing cutting-edge design to life. Modern and opulent experiences are redefined by the investment in and construction of the Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, both milestones in the city's premium hospitality industry.

The company has three divisions: H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors, each providing unique services and experiences to customers.

www.h-h.ae

About Studio Libeskind

Studio Libeskind is an international architecture practice headquartered in New York City.

The Studio is involved in designing and realizing a diverse array of urban, cultural and commercial projects internationally. The Studio has completed buildings that range from museums and concert halls to convention centers, university buildings, hotels, shopping centers and residential towers.

Daniel and his partner Nina Libeskind established Studio Daniel Libeskind in Berlin, Germany, in 1989 after winning the competition to build the Jewish Museum Berlin. In February 2003, Studio Daniel Libeskind moved its headquarters from Berlin to New York City when Studio Libeskind was selected as the master planner for the World Trade Center redevelopment.

www.libeskind.com

About 1508 London

1508 London is an interior and architecture design studio that creates exceptional spaces worldwide.

The designs we produce are not formulaic or style-driven but derived from measured principles,inspired by history, geography, and the architectural vernacular, creating designs of incomparable value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.co/media/1997488/Baccarat_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997489/Baccarat_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997490/Baccarat_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997491/Baccarat_4.jpg

Baccarat Hotel & Residences will be part of a new ultra-luxury, mixed-use development in Downtown Dubai. (Photo Credits: Baccarat Hotel & Residences) (PRNewsfoto/Shamal Holding)

The owner, Shamal Holding, will collaborate closely with H&H Development a real estate investor, developer, and asset manager based in Dubai. (Photo Credits: Baccarat Hotel & Residences) (PRNewsfoto/Shamal Holding)

Situated in Tower One, the hotel will host 144 rooms and suites, along with 49 Baccarat branded residences and four exquisite food and beverage outlets. (Photo Credits: Baccarat Hotel & Residences) (PRNewsfoto/Shamal Holding)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shamal-holding-to-bring-iconic-baccarat-hotel--residences-to-dubai-301740508.html

SOURCE Shamal Holding