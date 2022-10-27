U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.25
    +14.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,000.00
    +128.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.50
    +41.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.30
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.30
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1635
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0000
    -0.3600 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,764.14
    +610.15 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.88
    +15.29 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,380.25
    -51.59 (-0.19%)
     

SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF NEW SARSANG 25,000 BOPD PRODUCTION FACILITY

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) and (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) is pleased to announce the commissioning of Sarsang's 25,000 bopd production facility and the commencement of export via pipeline for oil produced from that facility.  Production rates from the new wells and facility are expected to exceed 20,000 bopd by the end of October 2022. View PDF Version.

OTHER

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  Arctic Securities AS (Swedish branch) is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) +46 844 68 61 00, certifiedadviser@arctic.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements and information about expected or anticipated future events and operational results that are forward‐looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as legal and political risk, civil unrest, general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive and general economic factors and conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and management's capacity to execute and implement its future plans. 

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward‐looking information. Forward‐ looking information typically contains statements with words such as "may", "will", "should", "expected", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimated", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "outlook", "budget" or the negative of those terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes.  The Company cautions readers regarding the reliance placed by them on forward‐looking information as by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. Further, any forward‐looking information is made only as of a certain date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward‐looking information or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management of the Company to predict all of these factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking information.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and holds an 18% interest through its wholly-owned subsidiary ShaMaran Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

Follow us on Social Media:

Instagram:  @shamaranpetroleumcorp
Twitter:       @shamaran_corp
Facebook:   @shamaranpetroleumcorp

SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF NEW SARSANG 25,000 BOPD PRODUCTION FACILITY (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)
SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF NEW SARSANG 25,000 BOPD PRODUCTION FACILITY (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c6149.html

Recommended Stories

  • GMAC Says Applications To B-Schools Dropped 3.4% Globally In 2022

    Many highly ranked B-schools have reported double-digit declines in MBA applications this year It has been apparent for some time that the strong U.S. economy is driving down domestic applications to MBA programs. For ... The post GMAC Says Applications To B-Schools Dropped 3.4% Globally In 2022 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • Image Resources NL's (ASX:IMA) top owners are individual investors with 42% stake, while 20% is held by private companies

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ), it is important to understand the...

  • Why This Filipino-Mexican Restaurant Committed to Meat-Plant Parity

    At Senor Sisig's omnivorous locations, they've created a vegan alternative to every non-vegan item on the menu. That's great for vegans - and the non-vegans won over by the plant-based dishes.

  • Phillip Dorsett explains how Texans receivers can help convert more third downs

    Dorsett broke down his third-down strategy to reporters

  • Week 8 CFB Devy/Dynasty Stock Report

    Eric Froton collates full game clips and analysis for the most relevant NFL Draft-worthy players from the Week 8 CFB slate. (Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Hong Kong Pension Fund’s Biggest Plunge Since 2008 Fuels Anger

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic selloff in Hong Kong stocks has dealt a blow to the nest eggs of the city’s millions of workers, saddling them with losses of about $8,000 each that may take years to recover. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe Mandatory Provident Fund -- Hong Ko

  • Deebo Samuel’s hamstring injury keeps him out of practice

    49ers receiver Deebo Samuel missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Samuel played 68 of 79 snaps against the Chiefs but showed up Monday with a hamstring strain. The 49ers call him day to day. “He’s making progress,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. Receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), defensive end Samson Ebukam [more]

  • You Can Get Up to $600 Off a New Samsung Smartphone During Early Black Friday Samsung Week Deals

    Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are on sale with offers up to $600 off during Samsung Week 2022, Samsung's early Black Friday 2022 savings event.

  • Nebraska offers Wisconsin DT commit

    Nebraska offered Wisconsin DT commit Jamel Howard Jr.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The Chinese market is looking bleak as President Xi Jinping enforces Covid Zero initiatives just as investors were rejoicing a rally in stocks. Wuhan […]

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Facebook earnings cut in half, Meta stock sinks toward lowest prices in more than 6 years

    Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday became the latest tech titan tattooed by a precipitous drop in digital advertising, reporting less than half the profit it had in the same quarter a year ago and sending its stock plummeting toward the lowest prices in more than six years.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.