SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP IN A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAM IN KURDISTAN AND A RIGHTS OFFERING UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) is very pleased to announce that ShaMaran has become the exclusive corporate sponsor for Hasar Vision 2025 Program, supporting its marquee initiative the Hasar re-forestation project, a comprehensive multi-year urban re-forestation project. This initiative is being developed by Hasar Organization for Earth Sciences ("Hasar"), a climate action non-government organization based in Kurdistan. View PDF version.

Dr. Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran commented: "ShaMaran as one of the earliest pioneer oil and gas companies in Kurdistan is very excited about this opportunity. We are integrating it into ShaMaran's ESG policy to become a better citizen in Kurdistan. Environmental, social and governance considerations were very important in ShaMaran's decision to participate as exclusive corporate sponsor to the Hasar Vision 2025 Program. It will, among other activities, be planting over one million oak trees in the center of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan, in order to reduce the impact of emissions in this urban setting. ShaMaran will also be assisting Hasar to secure carbon credit accreditation for the Million Oaks Project, a first in Kurdistan. Carbon credits will be sought and will be dedicated by ShaMaran to offsetting its carbon emissions for its activities in Kurdistan."

Hasar Vision 2025 Program is committed to four principal areas: carbon capture, water, renewable energy, youth, and climate change awareness. In its initial stage a youth focused organization was formed to raise awareness of climate change issues for the next generation of future leaders in Kurdistan and also to be a committed workforce to implement the Hasar Vision 2025 activities. These activities will be dedicated towards reducing adverse effects of climate change through integrated projects conducted in Kurdistan.

RIGHTS OFFERING UPDATE

The Company has received guidance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") that the rights offering in Canada be extended until 5:00 pm Eastern time on May 20, 2022 and all ShaMaran shareholders with shares registered on the TSX-V are hereby notified of this extension. This extension, however, has no effect on the previously stated subscription period for ShaMaran shareholders registered in Euroclear Sweden.

OTHER

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

