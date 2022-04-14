U.S. markets closed

SHAMARAN CEO TO PRESENT AT VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING ON APRIL 27, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on April 27, 2022 at 18:00 CET (12:00 ET). View PDF

President and CEO, Dr. Adel Chaouch will present an update on the Company's operations and future plans.

All are welcome to join. Please click here to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link and further information.

OTHER

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 14, 2022. Arctic Securities AS (Swedish branch) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 844 68 61 00, certifiedadviser@arctic.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

SHAMARAN CEO TO PRESENT AT VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING ON APRIL 27, 2022 (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)
SHAMARAN CEO TO PRESENT AT VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING ON APRIL 27, 2022 (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c1409.html

