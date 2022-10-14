U.S. markets closed

SHAMARAN JUNE 2022 ATRUSH PAYMENT RECEIVED

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) confirms receipt of payment for the June 2022 Atrush crude oil sales invoice in the amount of $15.27 million net to the Company. View PDF version

OTHER

This information contains information that ShaMaran is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Arctic Securities AS (Swedish branch) is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) +46 844 68 61 00, certifiedadviser@arctic.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and also holds an 18% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ShaMaran Sarsang A/S, in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

SHAMARAN JUNE 2022 ATRUSH PAYMENT RECEIVED (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c5374.html

