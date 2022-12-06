U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

SHAMARAN TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 AND THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, December 6, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) announced today the Company will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, December 6, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and Thursday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. ET.  ShaMaran welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register to attend this live event. View PDF version

ShaMaran's presentation will feature President and CEO, Adel Chaouch. Topics to be covered will include the Company's latest corporate presentation and will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be available on the Company's website at www.shamaranpetroleum.com.

REGISTER HERE:

Tuesday, December 6, 2022:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-snm-2022-12-06-130000

Thursday, December 8, 2022:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-snm-2022-12-08-130000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About ShaMaran

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and also holds an 18% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ShaMaran Sarsang A/S, in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm.  Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

OTHER

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on December 6, 2022.  Arctic Securities AS (Swedish branch) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 844 68 61 00, certifiedadviser@arctic.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SHAMARAN TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK’S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 AND THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

