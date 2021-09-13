U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adel Chaouch, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities Energy virtual conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10:25 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF version.

A copy of the presentation will be available on ShaMaran's website.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on September 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 8402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

ShaMaran to Present at Pareto Securities Energy Conference (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)
SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/13/c7941.html

