ShaMaran to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on September 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (NASDAQ First North Growth Market: SNM), is an oil and gas company with a producing asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company has a 27.6% interest in the Atrush block and, upon the successful closing of the acquisition announced on July 12, 2021 with a TotalEnergies S.E. affiliate, the Company will then also have an 18% interest in the neighbouring Sarsang block. View PDF version

The Company is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on September 2, 2021 at 18:00 CET (12:00 ET).

President and CEO, Dr. Adel Chaouch will present an update on the Company's operations and future plans.

All are welcome to join. Please click here to register.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link and further information.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 25, 2021. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 84 02 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which currently holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush block and upon successful closing of the Acquisition will hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

Story continues

Follow us on Social Media:

Instagram: @shamaranpetroleumcorp

Twitter: @shamaran_corp

Facebook: @shamaranpetroleumcorp

Shamaran to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on September 2, 2021 (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c8712.html