Shan Cooper to Chair Grady Health Foundation Board

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady Health Foundation board meetings held Tuesday, it was announced that one of Atlanta's most respected volunteer leaders, Shan Cooper, will serve as chair of the foundation board effective January 1, 2023. She succeeds Drew Evans, retired CFO of Southern Company, who will remain a member of the foundation board.

"As the need for Grady's services continues to grow at a rapid pace due to fallout from the pandemic, an increase in traumatic injuries, and the recent closure of Atlanta Medical Center, we are thrilled that Shan is willing to bring her energy and experience to this critical role," commented Grady president & CEO John Haupert. "We are grateful for Drew's leadership in recent years and for his willingness to continue to play a role in our efforts to increase philanthropic support for Grady."

Since the announcement of AMC's sudden closure in late August, Grady has identified numerous projects needed to ensure equitable access to quality care for all who need it. These projects include additional options for primary care, expansion of the Walter L. Ingram Burn Center and other in-hospital clinics, and creating additional beds at the Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, which remains at or near capacity.

As chair, Cooper will work with members of the foundation board and staff as well as executives from throughout the health system to raise funding to support these and other priorities.

"It is my honor and privilege to assume this role at such a pivotal point in healthcare for Atlanta," said Cooper. "I look forward to continued collaboration with community leaders and organizations to bring much-needed health resources to those who need it most."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shan-cooper-to-chair-grady-health-foundation-board-301702248.html

SOURCE Grady Health System

