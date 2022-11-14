U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

Shandong University received the Grand Prize Award from the China Highway and Transportation Society

2 min read

JINAN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the China Highway and Transportation Society (CHTS) announced the results of "the 2022 Tunnel and Underground Space Engineering Innovation Award of the China Highway and Transportation Society". The Eight-Lane Highway Tunnel Group of Jinan Connecting Line of Beijing-Shanghai Expressway Project, which was led by Shandong Hi-speed Construction Management Group Co., Ltd. with Shandong University as a key participant, won the Grand Prize.

The Jinan Connecting Line of the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway is the largest two-way eight-lane highway tunnel group in the world, with a high proportion of layered rock formations, which are prone to collapse disasters. Focusing on the key problem of tunnel collapse disaster prevention and control, Professor Liping Li at the Geotechnical Center of Shandong University set up an on-site group of "industry-university-research", and Associate Professor Hongliang Liu led the team to carry out on-site experiments, systematically established the disaster prevention system for "identification, analysis and early warning" of collapse disaster sources.

It should be highlighted that the group developed the first tunnel geological scanning robot in China. The remote-operated robot was utilized for unmanned and rapid collection of rock mass structure information, and the self-developed software was utilized for quantitative analysis of the location of collapsed bodies. In addition, the group developed a full-space collapse simulation analysis system. The rock mass structure information collected by the robot was imported into the self-developed modeling program. The three-dimensional discontinuous deformation analysis method is adopted, and the self-developed intelligent optimization algorithm of support parameters was embedded to realize the preview of the whole collapse process and the dynamic targeted optimization of the support plan, which effectively reduced the disposal cost.

The group firstly developed a point domain monitoring method for surrounding rock collapse. For high-risk areas of collapse, laser vibration measurement technology was utilized to monitor the collapse situation (time) of the collapsed body, and fiber-optic microseismic technology was utilized to monitor the chain-driven collapse area (space). Non-contact real-time, large-span regional continuous monitoring of tunnel surrounding rock collapse disasters was achieved.

These researches have been applied in different tunnel, railway and expressway projects.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shandong-university-received-the-grand-prize-award-from-the-china-highway-and-transportation-society-301676725.html

SOURCE Shandong University

