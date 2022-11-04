U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.88
    +36.99 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,337.54
    +336.29 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,404.32
    +61.38 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.74
    +7.01 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.05
    +3.88 (+4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    +39.80 (+2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.46
    +1.03 (+5.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0138 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    +0.0430 (+1.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1304
    +0.0144 (+1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9200
    -1.2440 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,758.59
    +616.45 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.05
    +14.00 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.65
    +130.02 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Shandong University Spearheads the World's First Global Lithologic Map of the Moon with the Highest Resolution

·2 min read

JINAN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a short communication published in Science Bulletin on Oct. 31, 2022, a team led by scientists from Shandong University presents a global lithologic map of the Moon with the highest resolution (at a 1:2,500,000 scale) for the first time, which is a fruit of efforts from dozens of researchers in the past decade. This map provides an important reference for lunar geologic studies, mission planning, and landing site selections in future lunar explorations.

Scientific knowledge of lunar materials was first acquired in the 1960s–1970s. However, the first series of lunar maps published in that era showed only morphological features but lacked compositional information. After two decades of silence, a new era of lunar exploration began in the 1990s. The very successful orbital missions provided the first global compositional datasets of the lunar surface. The 21st century is an exciting era for lunar exploration. Various missions were carried out by space agencies in Europe, Japan, India, and the U.S. China started its lunar exploration (Chang'e) program in 2004 and has already launched two orbital missions. These missions collect diverse datasets that are valuable in integrated research on lunar materials, improve our understanding of lunar evolution, and provide primary sources for this mapping effort.

Shandong University participated in Chang'e missions from as early as 2008. With the technical successes of Chang'e missions, scientists from Shandong University made contributions to the interpretations of spectroscopic datasets returned by Chang'e missions.

On December 22, 2015, scientists from SDU published a paper on Nature Communications and announced the discovery of a new type of lunar basalt by analyzing the data returned from Yutu rover (Chang'e-3 mission). Recently, based on the data collected by Yutu-2, the Chang'e-4 rover, scientists from SDU proposed a hypothesis of crustal backfill to help solve the riddle of the Moon's largest crater, South Pole-Aitken basin.

The lithologic map of the Moon was also based on spectroscopic datasets from Chang'e missions. Scientists from SDU developed the data reduction processes of Chang'e-1 Imaging Interferometer. Subsequently, the Chang'e datasets were integrated with products from international lunar exploration missions and information gained from five preceding decades of lunar sample studies. A systematic classification scheme for lunar rocks was reconstructed to map the composition and evolution of the Moon.

For more information, please visit：

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095927322004224

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shandong-university-spearheads-the-worlds-first-global-lithologic-map-of-the-moon-with-the-highest-resolution-301669008.html

SOURCE Shandong University

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years

    Three companies with exceptional potential offer investors an opportunity to snap up shares at a discount and invest in the future of the space industry.

  • Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists

    Aliens could get in touch tomorrow and we must know what to say to them, scientists have warned, as they launched a new research hub to prepare humanity for first contact.

  • 11,000-Year-Old Stone Fish Trap Discovered Off Alaska Coast

    Researchers exploring the sea off southeast Alaska discovered a fish trap made of stone believed to be at least 11,100 years old, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday, November 3.According to the NOAA, a team of scientists from Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration surveyed an “underwater region” of southern southeast Alaska in May and discovered what the NOAA said might be the “oldest stone fish weir ever found in the world.”The fish trap’s existence had been confirmed earlier this year by academics and a robotics company called Sunfish Inc, which specializes in undersea exploration and inspection, the NOAA said.Prior to this discovery, the oldest known weirs dated from 7,500 to 8,000 years ago, the NOAA said.Dr Kelly Monteleone (co-PI), an archaeologist at the University of Calgary who piloted the underwater craft on the exploration journey that found the weir, said, “The entire vessel was bouncing with excitement when we realized it was indeed a weir. Personally, I felt relief after a decade of saying this was a weir. Finally confirming the location was satisfying and exhilarating.” Credit: NOAA Research via Storyful

  • Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023

    Boeing's first Starliner capsule mission carrying humans has slipped from February to April 2023 as the company works with NASA to fix lingering technical issues from the spacecraft's last uncrewed test flight, the U.S. space agency said Thursday. The long-awaited Starliner mission carrying a crew of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station is the last step before the spacecraft can be certified for routine flights, and will mark a pivotal moment for Boeing's space unit as it struggles to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

  • Astronauts will 3D print part of a human knee in space

    NASA will test 3D printing knee parts in space to help soldiers on Earth.

  • Why It's So Hard to Predict Where China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Will Crash

    An out-of-control booster from a recently launched Long March 5B rocket is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on Friday. The 22-metric-ton object poses a threat to human lives and property, but determining exactly when and where it will crash is proving to be fiendishly difficult, and here’s why.

  • If ET does phone home, St Andrews researchers will be ready

    The discovery of intelligence aliens will require a multidisciplinary and society-wide response, researchers say

  • ‘Tupperware’ unearthed in Italy is 1,600 years old and reveals life in ancient Rome

    Archaeologists hope to reconstruct the “day-to-day” experiences of life over a thousand years ago.

  • NASA set to roll Artemis I back to launch pad overnight despite tropical threat next week

    ORLANDO, Fla. — If all goes well, this could be the last time NASA has to make the final four-mile trip to the launch pad for Artemis I. The 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of the Space Launch System, Orion capsule and mobile launcher is slated to leave the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center one minute after midnight to arrive to Launch Pad 39-B on Friday morning. ...

  • Rocket Lab will attempt to catch an Electron rocket booster with a helicopter again

    Rocket Lab is gearing up for a second attempt to catch a rocket booster mid-air using a helicopter, a technique the company is hoping to perfect after a partially successful recovery earlier this year. The mission, playfully dubbed “Catch Me If You Can,” is scheduled to take place no earlier than November 4 from the company’s launch site on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The company aims to carry a single science research satellite for the Swedish National Space Agency, provided by OHB Sweden, to sun synchronous orbit.

  • SpaceX launches Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G satellite from Cape Canaveral

    SpaceX has successfully launched the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

  • SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

    SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official.

  • After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

    The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit.

  • Chinese Space Junk Likely to Come Crashing to Earth on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive Chinese rocket booster is headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere Friday, sparking concerns that pieces of the giant vehicle could crash to Earth.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildTwitter Sued for Mass Layo

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • AP PHOTOS: Farmers in Kashmir try growing saffron indoors

    As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. Agriculture scientist Nazir Ahmed Ganai said indoor cultivation is helping boost saffron production, which has been adversely hit by environmental changes in recent years. Kashmir’s economy is mainly agrarian and the rising impact of climate change, warming temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns has increased worries among farmers who complain about growing less produce.

  • Defense Department Announces Plans for a Secure Internet in Space

    The Department of Defense (DOD) has signed agreements with four companies to help develop a space-based communications network of commercial and military satellites. The project hopes to use military and commercial satellites to transport data across a secure communication architecture, ultimately delivering it to military users.

  • Making daylight saving permanent could drastically reduce deer collisions, study finds

    Drivers would hit and kill 37,000 fewer deer each year if the United States stuck to daylight saving time year-round, according to estimates in a new study

  • Chile's Mapocho River turns from wasteland to wetland

    STORY: Santiago's Mapocho used to be a "dead river".It had no vegetation, was filled with garbage -- and even had a foul smell.But now -- birds, fish, and flowers are finally returning to the river that cuts through Chile's capital.So how did it go from a contaminated eyesore -- to a thriving urban wetland?The transformation didn't happen overnight.It's the result of a decade-long effort between the regional government - and nearby communities. They wanted to revive the river's biodiversity and turn it into an 11-mile-long protected park.Joaquin Moure is the director of the Mapocho Vivo foundation, helping to protect the river.He says it's taken species ten years to recuperate after a local water supply company diverted wastewater to treatment plants -- that was once destined for the river."It's been 10 years that wastewater outlets don't go into the river, 10 years of clean water flowing. And that's why species like Andean catfish and freshwater crabs are returning to the river. We have even seen coypus and yellow-billed pintails nesting in the most urban parts of the river.”According to Mauricio Fabry, head of the regional government's environmental office -- the river even acts as a "carbon sink" -- lowering the city's temperature by up to 2 degrees Celsius, or about three-and-a-half degrees Fahrenheit -- and helping to control invasive species.He says the next step - will be to give the river an official 'urban wetland' designation -- which will make it easier to give it legal protections.It'll help prevent disruptive activities -- like dumping, sand and rock extraction, and real estate development.

  • Satellite startup Constellr wins backing to build out its water-monitoring platform

    Climate change is making less land available for agricultural food production, leading to strict regulations on the use of water and fertilizer. Constellr will use the cash to develop its first two satellites, which take measurements beyond the infrared wavelengths (8-14 microns) to calculate surface temperature and thus measure water distribution.