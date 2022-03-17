U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Shane Arnott Joins Vita Inclinata as Senior Advisor

·2 min read

Arnott Brings Decades of Aeronautics, Control Systems, Supply Chain, and Production
Experience to Help Advance Vita's Offerings

BROOMFIELD, Colo., and WASHINGTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced Shane Arnott has joined the company as a senior advisor. Currently holding the position of Chief Engineer at Anduril Industries, Arnott will apply his experience to ensure Vita's solutions meet production expectations as well as leverage his aerospace and unmanned, autonomous systems skills to advance the Vita Load Navigator and Vita Rescue System's performance.

"Arnott is an extraordinarily accomplished individual who will bring a wealth of knowledge to Vita," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "We are privileged to welcome him as one of our senior advisors and look forward to his guidance on supply chain and management as well as innovative production line methods."

In addition to his present position within Anduril, Arnott was employed by Boeing for over 23 years, performing responsibilities as Program Director, Airpower Teaming System and Autonomous Systems, Senior Technical Fellow, Director of Phantom Works International, and Lab Manager, UK, and Australia. Prior to Boeing, he held the position of Adjunct Professor - Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Queensland University of Technology. Arnott holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Systems Engineering at the University of Queensland, and a BSc CSE, Computer Systems Engineering at La Trobe University. Complementing his degrees, he attended Harvard Business School for Creating Emerging Markets and Global Strategy Management as well as MIT Sloan School of Management in the Entrepreneur Development Program and the Australian Institute of Company Directors as Company Director.

"Vita is engaged in a very important mission to provide new and innovative lifesaving rescue and construction systems," Arnott said. "Their system is in effect an unmanned aerial system which is my expertise. I look forward to bringing 'big company' experience to help Vita excel at its mission."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
332032@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shane-arnott-joins-vita-inclinata-as-senior-advisor-301504408.html

SOURCE Vita Inclinata

