Shane H. Brown Joins GT Medical Technologies as Chief Commercial Officer

·3 min read

Shane Brown will join the executive team, leading the commercial organization to accelerate the growth of GammaTile® Therapy in the U.S. market

TEMPE, Ariz., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Brown has joined GT Medical Technologies as its chief commercial officer. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the company's commercial strategies to drive growth and adoption of GammaTile Therapy.

(PRNewsfoto/GT Medical Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/GT Medical Technologies)

Shane Brown joined GT Medical Technologies as CCO to oversee the commercial strategies of GammaTile Therapy.

GammaTile Therapy is FDA-cleared to deliver radiation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors. GammaTiles are bioresorbable collagen tiles embedded with radiation sources. This latest advancement in brain tumor treatment has shown favorable clinical outcomes in patients with glioblastomas, metastatic brain tumors and aggressive meningiomas. Since its commercial full-market release in Spring 2020, more than 65 top brain tumor centers across the U.S. have adopted GammaTile Therapy.

"We are pleased to welcome Shane Brown to the leadership team in the role of chief commercial officer," said GT Medical Technologies President and CEO Matthew E. Likens. "Shane brings a wealth of valuable experiences to support our corporate purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. He is yet another example of the increased investment we are making to expand the use of GammaTile Therapy in the U.S. market."

Mr. Brown has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and general management experience in Fortune 50, mid-cap, and startup companies. Before joining GT Medical Technologies, Mr. Brown was the president and general manager of North America for Itamar Medical, a NASDAQ-listed company that ZOLL Medical acquired for $538 million in December 2021. Mr. Brown has served the medical device industry in various commercial roles for AngioDynamics, AGA Medical, St. Jude Medical, Topera and Abbott, after graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

"The GT MedTech team has done a great job introducing this vital therapy to many of the leading brain tumor treatment centers in the country," said Mr. Brown. "I'm excited to join the commercial team to help make GammaTile Therapy available to as many patients as possible in the U.S. and eventually worldwide."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. 3D, resorbable collagen tiles embedded with radiation sources are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection, providing an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile Therapy is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile Therapy center near you, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact:
Lori Kagan
lkagan@gtmedtech.com

Shane Brown, GT Medical Technologies Chief Commercial Officer
Shane Brown, GT Medical Technologies Chief Commercial Officer
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shane-h-brown-joins-gt-medical-technologies-as-chief-commercial-officer-301555445.html

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies

