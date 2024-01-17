Shane Morris named general manager at The Oklahoman

Shane Morris, shown during The Oklahoman's Top Workplaces event, has been named Gannett's general manager for the Oklahoma City market.

The Oklahoman announced Wednesday that Shane Morris has been named the general manager for Gannett's Oklahoma City market.

In this role, Morris will work closely with executive editor Ray Rivera to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement.

Morris, who will assume his new role Feb. 5, has been with Gannett for 17 years, holding a variety of local and regional sales leadership roles. Most recently, he served as the senior sales director for The Oklahoman and the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

During his tenure with Gannett, he has led teams to successful partnerships with businesses to navigate and flourish in the ever-changing local market landscape. Morris earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Michigan State University.

“We look forward to working closely with Shane in Oklahoma City to ensure the continued strength and success of The Oklahoman while working with the USA TODAY Network across the country,” Rivera said.

“Empowering our community to thrive is critical to our success, and Shane will be a key partner as we implement strategic plans to benefit consumers, partners and this community, which we deeply care about.”

Morris said he was looking forward to the opportunity to build new relationships.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead The Oklahoman as general manager and continue to work alongside our incredible teams and award-winning journalists," Morris said.

"I look forward to building upon our existing partner relationships while establishing new connections, all in an effort to continue serving our local community. The work our teams are doing is vital to our community and contributes to its overall growth. As I begin this new journey I look forward to building bridges, fostering innovation, and continuing our commitment to excellence on both the editorial and business fronts.”

New Oklahoma City-market general manager Shane Morris, center, will work closely with The Oklahoman's executive editor, Ray Rivera (not pictured).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shane Morris named general manager for Gannett's Oklahoma City market