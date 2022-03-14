U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.00
    +18.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,106.00
    +181.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,319.75
    +27.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +11.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.20
    -3.13 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.40
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8160
    +0.5360 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,116.56
    -1,072.72 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.50
    -8.44 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,337.39
    +174.61 (+0.69%)
     

Shane Tedjarati, former Honeywell High Growth Regions President and CEO, launches global investment group Tribridge

·3 min read

Tribridge Group is dedicated to solving real-world challenges facing humanity in the 21st century

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribridge Group: Shane Tedjarati, the former President and CEO of Honeywell Global High Growth Regions, has launched the Tribridge Group (Tribridge) – a global investment organization dedicated to solving the real-world challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. As the name suggests, Tribridge will focus on building bridges between diverse teams across the world and applying leading technologies to address global mega trends.

"Tribridge is committed to bridging the East, the West and the Rest through Global Trends, Teams and Technologies. By naming the new company Tribridge, I want to carry forward the credo I have always upheld – that humanity's prosperity is rooted in interdependence not isolation, and that the welfare of the whole is dependent on the well-being of the individual parts," said Mr. Tedjarati, founder, Chairman and CEO of the Tribridge Group. "I aim to continue building people-to-people bridges across the globe via businesses and investments in my post-Honeywell life, which I like to call my life 3.0. I am so proud that we have already welcomed more than 10 world-renowned advisors and venture partners and we will seek to achieve our objectives by partnering with leading organizations with common convictions."

Tribridge is building bridges across the world through six core initiatives: Global Asset Advisory, Tribridge Advanced Technologies, Global Venture Architecture, Tribridge Developments, Tribridge Global Mobility as well as Tribridge Global Capital, focusing on multiple sectors including food security, climate change, industrial transformation, global mobility, healthcare & life sciences, urbanization & essential housing, and education.

Mr. Tedjarati is a seasoned and highly respected business executive with over 35 years of experience throughout the globe, including more than two decades spent in Asia in general and China in particular. As President & CEO of Global High Growth Regions for Honeywell (NYSE: HON), he was the architect of it's globalization drive which transformed the company into the world's leading and largest industrial technology firm, driving the lion's share of its growth from the emerging markets of the world.

Mr. Tedjarati was recognized by the board of directors as having "transformed Honeywell China from a scattered collection of small businesses … to a full-fledged Chinese enterprise representing Honeywell's second-largest country in revenue," and that they "greatly admire and respect his forthright style, judgment, keen insight, integrity, and recognize the indelible mark he left on the Company's culture .. all of which contributed to the long-term success of the Corporation."

Mr. Tedjarati remains a senior advisor to Honeywell International and joined VS Partners LLC as Chairman in January 2022. VS Partners is a values-based asset management firm investing globally and the exclusive platform to carry out Tribridge's Global Asset Advisory initiative. He also serves on the board of leading multi-national and regional firms that consistently deliver strong business performance in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Tribridge Group

Tribridge Group is a global investment organization dedicated to solving the real-world challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. It builds "bridges" between "Teams, Technologies and Trends" and between "the East, the West and the Rest." The group invests in and partners with players in key sectors, such as food security, climate change, industrial transformation, global mobility, healthcare & life sciences, urbanization & essential housing, as well as education. Tribridge partners with the world's leading investment firms to grow companies on a global scale and drive sustainable value for their stakeholders. Tribridge has its headquarters in Hong Kong and representative offices in San Francisco, London, Dubai, Sydney, and Shanghai. For more information on Tribridge, please visit www.tribridgegroup.com.

About Shane Tedjarati

As the former Honeywell High Growth Regions President and CEO, Shane Tedjarati was responsible for driving Honeywell's expansion throughout Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Prior to Honeywell, he spent 20 years in information technology and management consulting and was the President of Deloitte in Greater China. He is a well-recognized leader who has successfully built sustainable businesses globally and is a thought leader on issues of globalization and industrial transformation. He is a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute and co-founder of its flagship programs in China and the Middle-East.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shane-tedjarati-former-honeywell-high-growth-regions-president-and-ceo-launches-global-investment-group-tribridge-301501532.html

SOURCE TRIBRIDGE GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks

    While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.8%, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was dragged down 1.1% by losses in China.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • Stocks Skid on Tech as Inflation Risks Sap Bonds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled Monday amid a deepening rout in Chinese technology shares, while Treasuries fell as traders weighed inflation risks from commodity-supply disruptions and braced for tighter U.S. monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussia

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Treasuries Rout Extends With Fed Hike Looming, Five-Year Tops 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell Monday to extend this month’s rout in global developed-market bonds as investors anticipate the inflationary impacts of the war in Ukraine will spur aggressive monetary tightening. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official War

  • The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

    Over the past few weeks, some have noticed that analysts have been revising down their expectations for corporate earnings.

  • 2 High-Yielding TIPS Bond Mutual Funds

    Mutual funds with treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) offer diversification benefits and protection when inflation is rising.