Shanghai Auto Show: China's underachieving EV start-ups skip premier event as they fade into oblivion

Some promising Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, once seen capable of shaking up the market, are absent from this year's Shanghai Auto Show as new technologies and tougher competition reshape the industry landscape.

At least six companies - WM Motor, Evergrande New Energy Auto, Qiantu Motor, Aiways, Enovate Motors and Niutron - skipped the 10-day marquee event that started on Tuesday, missing a golden opportunity to build their image at the nation's biggest car show.

These carmakers either have closed their factories or stopped taking new orders as a bruising price war takes a toll in the world's largest automotive and EV market.

"Overcapacity is emerging as a big issue in the EV industry," said Cao Hua, a partner at private-equity firm Unity Asset Management, who visited the show on Thursday. "The auto exhibition provides a vivid snapshot of the market. Small and underachieving players will not be able to survive the cutthroat competition."

Volkswagen's electric ID. Next was unveiled at an event ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters alt=Volkswagen's electric ID. Next was unveiled at an event ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters>

Over the past 10 years as many as 500 EV start-ups mushroomed in China, hoping to grab a share of the fast-growing market and take advantage of the government's tax breaks and cash subsidies to encourage the use of the environment-friendly cars.

Currently, only about 200 EV companies are certified by Beijing to mass produce electric cars, which include conventional carmakers like SAIC Motor and start-ups such as Nio and Xpeng.

The Shanghai Auto Show, one of the largest industry exhibitions in the world, has attracted nearly 1,000 assemblers and car component makers. More than 100 new models, including 70 EVs, will make their global premiere at the show, while 1 million visitors are expected until April 27.

The last show in 2021 was held under strict virus control measures when only a few key overseas industry executives attended it due to China's stringent travel restrictions.

Tesla, the runaway front-runner in the mainland's premium EV segment, also skipped the fair this year, without giving reasons for its absence.

"Industry officials and consumers once pinned much hope on the six companies after they spent billions of dollars to develop battery-powered vehicles," said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service. "The market conditions now make it almost impossible for any of them to access fresh funds and stage a comeback."

A price war in the mainland's automotive industry is hurting companies' sales and profitability. Dozens of EV builders whose products fail to attract consumers will be edged out in the coming two to three years, Chen said.

Tesla's Chinese rivals stole the limelight on the first day of the show. Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto drew the biggest crowds thanks to the US carmaker's absence.

The Mini Concept Aceman is displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Reuters alt=The Mini Concept Aceman is displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: Reuters>

Young Chinese drivers are increasingly keen on digital and autonomous driving technologies adopted by EVs in a fast-growing market where research and development investment for a new production model could amount to 40 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion), according to William Li, CEO of Nio.

On Thursday, BMW was accused of discriminating against Chinese visitors at the show amid claims that staff at its Mini booth favoured foreign visitors during an ice-cream giveaway promotion.

Mini apologised for the incident, saying in a statement on its official Weibo account that it was caused by poor internal management and that it would improve training.

