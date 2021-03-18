U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

Shanghai Disney Resort to Launch 5th Birthday Celebrations with a Year of Magical Surprises on April 8, 2021

·8 min read

Exciting new experiences and surprises await guests at every corner of the resort

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disney Resort, the first Disney resort in Mainland China, officially opened its gates on June 16, 2016, bringing the wonder and imagination of Disney to fans and guests in magical new ways. In the five years since, the resort has become one of the most popular global vacation destinations, with innovative experiences and expansions, including new lands, stories and characters continuing to attract new and returning guests every day. Today, Shanghai Disney Resort announced that starting April 8, 2021, guests will be immersed in a "Year of Magical Surprises" as the resort raises the curtain on its milestone Fifth Anniversary and birthday celebrations.

Featuring an exciting lineup of exclusive experiences across Shanghai Disneyland, the resort's two themed hotels, Disneytown and beyond, this spectacular year-long celebration will start from April 8 when the newly decorated resort will begin warmly welcoming guests to join the birthday festivities of this authentically Disney, distinctly Chinese resort.

"We are so humbled to have been welcomed with such passion, enthusiasm and love from tens of millions of guests during our first five years," said Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort. "Our success would not have been possible without the incredible support of all of our partners, the local government, community friends, guests and fans, as well as our amazing Cast Members. With our upcoming 5th Birthday Celebrations, we look forward to delivering a range of magical experiences that our guests will love, with surprises waiting around every corner!"

Surprises Await Guests with Each Magical Visit to This Happy Destination

In honor of this historic milestone, starting April 8, Shanghai Disney Resort will invite every guest to uncover birthday surprises around each corner during their visit.

From big to small, to everything in between – surprises of all kinds await guests across Shanghai Disneyland and on the resort's official app! Shanghai Disney Resort's official app will soon debut a new look with its icon featuring its 5th Birthday logo, and starting April 8, an all-new "Tap for a Magical Surprise" feature will allow guests to enter into a digital lucky draw to win a special prize upon entering the theme park! From digital autographs from one of your favorite Disney friends and dining and merchandise vouchers for popular offers, to priority access to popular attractions and reserved viewing areas for world-class live entertainment, there's a unique surprise in store for everyone during Shanghai Disneyland's 5th Birthday Celebrations!

In the park, a Surprise Squad comprised of Cast Members will appear at different times and locations throughout the day, randomly greeting guests and unveiling additional exciting surprises, including birthday souvenirs or an opportunity to be invited to the specially designed Disney "Surprise!" Show - performed up to four times per day on the Pepsi∙E-stage in Tomorrowland. These lucky guests will be able to spin the "Disney Surprise Wheel" during the show and win an incredible prize such as a 37-inch StellaLou Plush, a dining experience at the Royal Banquet Hall, hotel stays, park tickets, Annual Passes and much more. On most days during the celebration, a grand prize – the "Magical Star of the Day" - may be presented to one guest among those in the show, who will receive a "Golden Key" that allows the guest and their party onsite (up to four) to enjoy a series of exclusive new offerings at Mickey's Magical Star Lounge - located at the park's prestigious Club 33.

Detailed Terms and Conditions for the resort's 5th Birthday offerings will be available on the resort's official website and app at a later date.

New Experiences and Birthday Surprises Deliver Eye-Opening Magic

Starting April 8, Shanghai Disney Resort will draw on Disney Park's 65-year history of innovation, creativity and storytelling to deliver an unforgettable birthday celebration with a wide variety of exciting new experiences that will bring guests' dreams to life:

  • A breathtaking new nighttime spectacular - ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration

With brand-new content, amazing storytelling, and some of the world's most cutting-edge technology, this all-new nighttime spectacular is a highlight of the resort's 5th Birthday Celebrations. Presented on the world's largest and tallest Disney castle, ILLUMINATE! will spark wonder and joy in the hearts and imaginations of guests of all ages as it lights up the night in celebration.

  • Mickey's Storybook Express enjoys a fresh look with a new pre-parade

In celebration of five magical years, Mickey's Storybook Express will be preceded by a 5th Birthday pre-parade, featuring an all-new three-layer birthday cake float that rises over four meters tall - Disney Surprise Cake Float. The parade itself will get an all-new birthday overlay, with each parade float featuring hidden 5th Birthday elements for guests to discover as the procession winds its way along the longest Disney parade route in the world. Special celebratory bunting and "5" icons will also be added to the opening float, Casey Jr., ridden by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, followed by a train car for Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Chip 'n' Dale. The décor will also feature on the finale float that features Duffy and his friends.

  • A dazzling new look for the entire resort

Enchanting decorations will illuminate the beautiful themed lands of Shanghai Disneyland, while 5th Birthday decorations will line the streets of Mickey Avenue. The resort's two hotels and Disneytown will also be receiving a memorable magical makeover!

  • Take home a touch of magic with exclusive new merchandise

A 5th Birthday only rolls around once in a lifetime, and as part of the resort's year-long celebrations, guests will be able to immortalize their trip to Shanghai Disney Resort by taking home a selection of over 200 amazing 5th Birthday souvenirs, including a range of exciting limited-edition items.

  • A lineup of new menu items await!

With the resort's restaurants filled to bursting with delicious snacks, treats, meals and delicacies, guests are spoilt for choice during the 5th Birthday Celebrations. From Asian cuisine and Western fare, to seasonal specialties, and a spectacular selection of ice cream, so many delicious options await to help keep guests happy and full of energy during every moment of their celebrations!

· Energetic new songs to take guests on exciting new adventures

No immersive experience would be truly complete without a scintillating soundtrack, and in celebration of the resort's 5th Birthday, a new selection of songs will fill the air during Shanghai Disneyland's daytime and evening entertainment. From all-new compositions, to fresh takes on Disney classics, the new high-energy songs are sure to get guests in the spirit of the celebration.

Disney Characters Dress for the Occasion as the Hosts of the Year of Magical Surprises

As hosts of the "Year of Magical Surprises" birthday celebration, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other beloved Disney Characters will be dressed to impress in all-new outfits – welcoming guests to the big party. Custom-made for Shanghai Disney Resort's 5th Birthday, their new looks perfectly capture the essence of the grand celebration, highlighting beautifully designed celebrative elements of ribbons, a color palette of ivory and champagne gold, as well as hidden details in the shape of a "5" in celebration of the resort's special occasion. Many rarely seen Disney Characters will also make surprise appearances in the park throughout the year, providing an extra sprinkling of Disney magic for guests.

Shanghai Disney Resort Cast Members will also be joining in on the celebration with a brand-new 5th Birthday nametag featuring a glittering array of golden stars and the resort's unique "5" logo. Cast across the resort are excited to participate in the celebration by sharing their joy as they demonstrate legendary Disney service by consistently going above and beyond to ensure a lifetime of magical memories accompanies each guest's visit to this one-of-a-kind destination.

More surprises and details about Shanghai Disney Resort's 5th Birthday Celebrations will be announced in the near future. Tickets and Annual Passes for entry to Shanghai Disneyland are available via the resort's multiple official channels.

Mickey and Minnie dressed in all-new outfits to welcome guests to the big party
Mickey and Minnie dressed in all-new outfits to welcome guests to the big party
Cast Members are excited to join guests and Disney Characters during the celebration
Cast Members are excited to join guests and Disney Characters during the celebration
Guests will have the opportunity to be invited to the specially designed Disney &#x00201c;Surprise!&#x00201d; Show to win magical surprises
Guests will have the opportunity to be invited to the specially designed Disney “Surprise!” Show to win magical surprises

About Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort, comprised of two owner companies and a management company, is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Shendi Group. Shanghai Shendi Group owns

a 57% interest in the two owner companies, and The Walt Disney Company owns the remaining 43% interest. The management company, in which The Walt Disney Company has a 70% interest and Shanghai Shendi Group has the remaining 30% interest, is responsible for operating the resort.

For information about Shanghai Disney Resort:

Please visit the official website (http://www.shanghaidisneyresort.com/)
Follow updates on Weibo (http://weibo.com/u/5200478600)
Follow updates on Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat (Search WeChat ID: ShanghaiDisneyResort)
Follow updates on Shanghai Disney Resort Corporate WeChat

SOURCE Shanghai Disney Resort

