U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,884.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,087.75
    +50.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.20
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.74
    +0.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9300
    +0.2530 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,950.23
    +765.18 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.30
    +28.08 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,933.35
    +382.42 (+1.34%)
     

Shanghai Electric Launches 11 MW Direct-Drive Turbine Petrel Platform SEW11.0-208

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) announced the release of its latest offshore wind turbine model, Petrel platform SEW11.0-208, at a forum themed around "zero carbon" that invited the leaders in China's wind power industry to shed light on opportunities in the context of China's commitment to carbon emissions reduction. Another stride forward along its offshore innovation pathway, the Shanghai Electric's flagship direct-drive turbine, of which the company has full proprietary intellectual property, features a nameplate capacity of 11 MW – the largest of its kind in Asia – marking a major breakthrough for China's homegrown innovation in offshore wind technology.

SEW11.0-208 is the first offshore wind turbine to take full advantage of the prowess of Shanghai Electric's self-developed Petrel platform that is purpose-built to withstand high temperatures, humidity and salt, as well as changeable and complex marine environments such as earthquakes and typhoons. Against the backdrop of China's peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, SEW11.0-208 is an extension of Shanghai Electric's effort in making wind energy a dominant energy source by launching an extremely economical direct-drive wind power product capable of maintaining high power-generation efficiency and a low failure rate in both ordinary and typhoon sea areas.

Adopting full-cycle digital design, production, O&M management, SEW11.0-208 harnesses Shanghai Electric's latest LeapX control system to reduce operating load and improve the operating stability of the unit. The new offshore giant uses S102 102-meter carbon-fiber blades that deliver enormous strength and superior performance thanks to its world-leading aerodynamic design. As a fully digitized smart wind turbine, SEW11.0-208 is also supercharged by Shanghai Electric's Fengyun system, a cloud-based remote management platform, to boost operational efficiency and profitability for developers.

"As a global leader in offshore wind, Shanghai Electric is dedicated to helping China achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality by leveraging its extensive proven technology in the field of renewable energy. The launch of our Petrel platform is a huge achievement for Shanghai Electric, which marks an important leap forward in our journey as we explore better and superior new energy products and solutions that lead the world stepping towards a greener future," said Jin Xiaolong, Vice President of Shanghai Electric.

Shanghai Electric, as one of the innovation powerhouses in China's wind power industry, will continue spearheading the development of renewable technologies to support China's carbon neutrality goal using big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G, pioneering technological innovations to establish an advanced zero-carbon power system.

Shanghai Electric is also in pole position to reap the benefit of Shantou Offshore Wind Power Industry Alliance in its push to establish and consolidate the offshore wind power industry chain for the city, establishing a new energy industry ecosystem by synergizing industry players. Built upon Shanghai Electric's success in building the first zero-carbon factory, it will continue exploring new technologies and business models with the aim of helping China usher in the era of zero-carbon emissions.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-launches-11-mw-direct-drive-turbine-petrel-platform-sew11-0-208--301400978.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Stocks Are Jumping as California Says RIP to Gas Lawn Mowers

    Lithium stock investors owe thanks to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last weekend, the Democratic governor signed into law a ban on the sale of new lawn mowers and other off-road equipment with small gas-powered engines, to take effect as early as 2024. This news is providing a tailwind this week for lithium stocks.

  • We're not in competition with China; we're already at war, argues a provocative new book

    If China once seemed to be committed to the free market economy, over the course of 2021, it has shattered that illusion entirely by abruptly disempowering its own tech companies and turning up the dials on media censorship at the direction of a president who, three years ago, oversaw the erasure of presidential limits from the country's constitution. The U.S., and Silicon Valley in particular, needs to be paying much closer attention to this consolidation of power, suggests Jacob Helberg, who is co-chair of the Brookings Institution China Strategy Initiative, a former senior adviser to Stanford's Cyber Policy Institute and a former news policy lead at Google. Indeed, he says, one need look no further than India -- which seemed to receive a warning by the Chinese government last year when the power went out in a city of 20 million people -- of what could be coming to the U.S. absent drastic and unified action on the part of private industry and the federal government.

  • Out-of-the-blue phone call resulted in Tesla's huge Austin land buy

    Real estate broker Matt Mathias was pulling up his ski pants in Telluride, Colorado, when he said he got the call that would further change Austin's trajectory. A Tesla executive was on the phone: Elon Musk, searching for a location for a new electric vehicle factory, didn't like the sites he had visited and was getting ready to leave town.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Plug Power forecasts $3 billion in annual sales by 2025

    Growing demand for fuel cells, electrolyzers and hydrogen produced through renewable electricity have prompted the Latham manufacturer to increase sales forecasts as it introduces more applications and expands its presence around the world.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Colony of sea lions resists decline in Mexico

    The global population of California Sea Lions has declined dramatically in recent years, mainly due to an increase in water temperatures, but at one sanctuary in northwestern Mexico, the species is bucking the trend.

  • Billionaire Miner Sees Next Fortune in Rush for Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Andrew Forrest a little over a decade to build an iron ore empire to challenge the global majors. Now he’s set himself an equally ambitious timeline to create a global powerhouse in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe Perth-based billionaire, widely known as “Twiggy” in Australia, has

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Duke Energy-backed Southeast energy market moves forward with FERC deadlocked

    The utilities expected to form the market, led by Atlanta-based Southern Co., anticipate having it operating by mid-2022.

  • Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

    Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.

  • La Niña has arrived, will likely stick around through early 2022

    La Niña has arrived, will likely stick around through early 2022

  • France's Le Pen says she will take down wind turbines if elected

    French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she is elected next year. Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the April vote, made it to the second round of the 2017 election, and is expected to do so again, although some recent polls have shown that right-wing talk-show star Eric Zemmour could best her if he decides to run. Environment Minister Barbara Pompili dismissed Le Pen's statement on Twitter.

  • Hydrogen Fuel Firm ECombustible Eyes Up to $1 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ECombustible, a maker of hydrogen-based fuel, is in talks to merge with blank-check firm Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowBenessere is discussing a p

  • How a Startup Is Supplying a Whole City With Heat From Bitcoin Mining

    MintGreen and Lonsdale Energy plan to use the heat generated by bitcoin mining to supply the city of North Vancouver.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Boosts Green Energy Push With Two More Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. will buy a German maker of photovoltaic solar wafers and signed a deal with a Danish company to manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in India, as Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to retail conglomerate pivots to green energy.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction I

  • Elephant kills tourist ‘in full view’ of his son

    The attack is the second in a week to occur in Zimbabwe

  • Australian Miner Places $2 Billion Copper Bet on Green Energy Transition

    Australia’s South32 bet on copper being in hot demand in an accelerating global energy transition with an investment of up to $2.05 billion in a Chilean copper mine.