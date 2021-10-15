U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

Shanghai Electric Launches 11 MW Direct-Drive Turbine Petrel Platform SEW11.0-208

·3 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) announced the release of its latest offshore wind turbine model, Petrel platform SEW11.0-208, at a forum themed around "zero carbon" that invited the leaders in China's wind power industry to shed light on opportunities in the context of China's commitment to carbon emissions reduction. Another stride forward along its offshore innovation pathway, the Shanghai Electric's flagship direct-drive turbine, of which the company has full proprietary intellectual property, features a nameplate capacity of 11 MW – the largest of its kind in Asia – marking a major breakthrough for China's homegrown innovation in offshore wind technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)

SEW11.0-208 is the first offshore wind turbine to take full advantage of the prowess of Shanghai Electric's self-developed Petrel platform that is purpose-built to withstand high temperatures, humidity and salt, as well as changeable and complex marine environments such as earthquakes and typhoons. Against the backdrop of China's peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, SEW11.0-208 is an extension of Shanghai Electric's effort in making wind energy a dominant energy source by launching an extremely economical direct-drive wind power product capable of maintaining high power-generation efficiency and a low failure rate in both ordinary and typhoon sea areas.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)

Adopting full-cycle digital design, production, O&M management, SEW11.0-208 harnesses Shanghai Electric's latest LeapX control system to reduce operating load and improve the operating stability of the unit. The new offshore giant uses S102 102-meter carbon-fiber blades that deliver enormous strength and superior performance thanks to its world-leading aerodynamic design. As a fully digitized smart wind turbine, SEW11.0-208 is also supercharged by Shanghai Electric's Fengyun system, a cloud-based remote management platform, to boost operational efficiency and profitability for developers.

"As a global leader in offshore wind, Shanghai Electric is dedicated to helping China achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality by leveraging its extensive proven technology in the field of renewable energy. The launch of our Petrel platform is a huge achievement for Shanghai Electric, which marks an important leap forward in our journey as we explore better and superior new energy products and solutions that lead the world stepping towards a greener future," said Jin Xiaolong, Vice President of Shanghai Electric.

Shanghai Electric, as one of the innovation powerhouses in China's wind power industry, will continue spearheading the development of renewable technologies to support China's carbon neutrality goal using big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G, pioneering technological innovations to establish an advanced zero-carbon power system.

Shanghai Electric is also in pole position to reap the benefit of Shantou Offshore Wind Power Industry Alliance in its push to establish and consolidate the offshore wind power industry chain for the city, establishing a new energy industry ecosystem by synergizing industry players. Built upon Shanghai Electric's success in building the first zero-carbon factory, it will continue exploring new technologies and business models with the aim of helping China usher in the era of zero-carbon emissions.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

