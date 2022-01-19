U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.75
    -28.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,071.00
    -188.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.00
    -120.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.40
    -15.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.06
    +0.63 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3420
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.54
    -705.48 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.25
    +164.86 (+16.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Shanghai Electric Launches Chinese Language Training Program for Pakistan's Personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric has partnered with Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi (CIUK) to launch a new education resource for the Pakistani personnel of the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project and surrounding communities, as part of a joint initiative to uplift the skill set of project employees and unlock better career prospects for the students from Pakistan's southern Sindh province.

Shanghai Electric has launched a Chinese language training program for Pakistan&#39;s personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project.
Shanghai Electric has launched a Chinese language training program for Pakistan's personnel on Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project.

The initiative offers free access to Chinese lessons for Pakistani workers of the projects and students from Islamkot and nearby towns and villages who will receive free textbooks and other language-learning resources provided by the teaching staff of CIUK. As of now, 40 workers and 60 students have been enrolled in the first class.

"As a leading energy solution provider, Shanghai Electric recognizes its role to educate and train the next generation of electrical engineers and technicians, as well as help more students to launch their careers in the energy industry. Our previous initiatives have seen the Thar Block-1 project arranging on-board training sessions to help local workers to improve their skills and inviting senior technicians to pass on their experience to newly hired employees," said Meng Donghai, deputy manager of Shanghai Electric Power Generation Engineering Company.

"Closer economic ties between China and Pakistan have created more business opportunities for people from the two countries, and we hope the Chinese language training program can equip local workers and students with a meaningful skill as they advance towards their next career goals, as well as serve as a window for connecting the two cultures, enhancing mutual understanding and China-Pakistan friendship," Meng added.

"The Chinese language training program launched by Shanghai Electric will be beneficial to the students in a remote area like Islamkot. It is a unique and valuable educational opportunity that will allow them to learn more about Chinese culture and find better jobs in the future," said Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan, Pakistani director of the CIUK.

"I have gradually developed a great interest in learning Chinese while working with Chinese employees in Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project. I am very glad that Shanghai Electric can provide me with such an opportunity to learn Chinese, which will give me better employment prospects in the future, as there are a large number of China-Pakistani cooperation projects in Pakistan. Being able to speak Chinese is a standout skill," said a student who joined the program.

In 2017, Pakistan officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and strengthened China-Pakistan cooperation has made Chinese an in-demand course for those who want to work for local Chinese companies. The rise of Chinese language training programs in the country has helped fill the communication gap between China and Pakistan, and also enabled more locals to land their dream jobs.

In recent years, Shanghai Electric has helped Pakistan build numerous energy infrastructure with industry-leading energy technologies through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The EPC contract for the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project, which features two 660-megawatt coal-fired power plants and a coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons, was signed in April 2019. As a priority CPEC project, the plants will optimize Pakistan's energy mix and significantly increase the country's energy security.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-launches-chinese-language-training-program-for-pakistans-personnel-on-thar-block-1-integrated-coal-mine-and-power-project-301463535.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c6520.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan fintech Zanifu nabs $1M to bridge MSME financing gap, eyes Ghana, Uganda expansion

    Kenyan fintech Zanifu is set to upgrade its platform and grow the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) it extends stock-financing to after securing $1 million in Seed funding. Saviu Ventures, which invested in the startup’s pre-seed round early 2020, Launch Africa Ventures, Sayani Investments and a number of angel investors from Kenya and Nigeria participated in the round. This latest round brings the total funding so far received by the startup to $1.2 million.

  • Oil Pares Gain as Blasted Iraq-Turkey Pipe Set to Restart Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains on news that a key pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey would soon resume after an explosion Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesFutures in New Yor

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1%, to $88.38 a barrel at 0543 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.2%, to $86.46 a barrel, adding to a 1.9% gain on Tuesday.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Activision Sexual Misconduct Fallout Prompted Microsoft to Pursue Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Late last year, as employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick were reeling from accusations that Kotick knew of sexual harassment at the company for years, a group of Microsoft Corp. senior executives suggested that Xbox head Phil Spencer check in with the embattled CEO.The goal, according to a person familiar with the matter, was to offer support to a key partner and make it clear that Microsoft had concerns about the treatment of women at Acti

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Tick