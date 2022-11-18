U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,514.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,714.00
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.39
    +0.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0371
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1900
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8640
    -0.3820 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.50
    +250.61 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.83
    +5.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,890.05
    -40.52 (-0.15%)
     

Shanghai Electric Offers Industry Insights at the 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- The 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit was held in Hainan province, China, from November 10 to 12, with Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd. serving as the organizer. The company's chairman, Miao Jun, delivered a speech on industry developments at the opening ceremony. This year's event, themed "Enhancing innovation-focused efforts to promote the smooth and orderly development of offshore wind power" brought together world leaders and industry peers to discuss development opportunities for offshore wind power worldwide, provide insights into policies that support the industry, identify the most cutting-edge trends in technology, and take a deeper look at where the industry is headed.

Miao said, "As one of the forum's organizers and a company that serves as a benchmark for the development of offshore wind power worldwide, Shanghai Electric is honored to provide an interactive platform for upstream and downstream partners and operators where they can share their experiences, as well as to discuss the expectations for the future of the industry. Shanghai Electric has built up a wealth of invaluable expertise and experience. We look forward to using the event as an occasion to connect with industry partners and talk about the offshore wind power market in a more rational manner. We believe that besides the upfront capital expenditure, the ongoing operating costs also need to be given their due when contemplating wind power projects. In addition to reducing the amount of capital needed, such knock-on businesses as extending our green energy business into offshore wind power hydrogen production, alongside the development of marine pastures, offshore tourism and offshore agriculture can increase project profitability and facilitate the development of the industry."

Miao gave an impassioned speech at the 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit
Miao gave an impassioned speech at the 7th Global Offshore Wind Summit

The company has been taking a leading position in the sector, not only establishing the largest network of offshore wind power projects in China, but also commencing the expansion into innovative, green and sustainable offshore energy projects, including offshore wind power hydrogen production, ocean pastures, offshore tourism, and offshore agriculture. Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd and Shenergy jointly invested in the Yangpu Shenergy - Shanghai Electric Wind Power Zero-carbon Energy Equipment Industry Project in Danzhou as part of their commitment to advancing the development of an offshore wind power industry chain, and to exploring a new multi-energy, multi-industry business model where offshore wind power, ocean current power generation and marine fisheries, green power hydrogen production, energy storage, offshore tourism, and offshore agriculture, are all integrated to provide more possibilities for the Clean Energy Island initiative.

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd recently won the contract to provide the world's first integrated floating equipment research and demonstration project for offshore wind power and fish farming including host equipment and towers. The innovative facility is located on the northeast side of Nanri Island, in Putian, Fujian Province, with a water depth of about 35 meters. Led by Fujian Longyuan Offshore Wind Power Co., a subsidiary of China Longyuan Power Group, the facility will generate power through a floating wind turbine while operating a fish farm beneath the water's surface, maximizing the multi-spatial and multi-level utility of the platform structure.

With the mission of providing technologically sophisticated total solutions, and in light of the complexity of the marine environment and the high cost of offshore wind power generation and maintenance, one of the top challenges to providing a comprehensive solution for floating wind turbines is to ensure their operational reliability in the harsh conditions. The company not only makes it possible but also optimizes the utilization of the enduring wind energy by assuring and verifying the safety and reliability of the system design. Achieving reliability begins with the preliminary design. Experiments are then conducted to confirm the reliability. Finally, digitally enabled operation and maintenance are implemented to further heighten reliability.

Shanghai Electric Wind Power will continue to iterate and update its business models and application scenarios through technological innovation, as part of an overall move to integrate multiple energy sources, facilitate co-development with other industries, and contribute to a shared future of multiple industry chains. The energy supplier will continue testing out more model enhancements with the goal of delivering highly reliable and trustworthy end-to-end solutions for sustained progress as new "wind power+" scenarios and applications become available as a result of technical breakthroughs and innovations.

(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
(PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-electric-offers-industry-insights-at-the-7th-global-offshore-wind-summit-301682419.html

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c9652.html

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Charts Showcasing Why This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Rising

    Demand for fossil fuels has steadily risen for years, propelled by population and economic growth. It has driven the need for more infrastructure like pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals to support rising volumes of oil and gas. While the world is working hard to transition to cleaner energy sources like renewable energy, demand for fossil fuels won't evaporate overnight.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • Florida photographer snaps image of heron flying off with baby alligator: 'Right place at right time'

    Ted Roberts, a retired wildlife photographer, told Fox News Digital he saw the bird carrying a baby alligator while an adult gator gave chase at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida.

  • Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

    The construction industry accounts for as much as 40% of global emissions, but new technology could be on track to help people build cleaner and more efficient homes

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Build Its Fourth U.S. Factory in Alabama

    First Solar (FSLR) picks Alabama for its fourth U.S. manufacturing facility as part of its strategic goal to scale its manufacturing capacity in the United States.

  • UPDATE 1-GM aims to lower EV battery cost, locks up supply deal with Vale

    General Motors Co aims to slash the cost of electric vehicle battery cells and has added Vale to its growing roster of battery material suppliers as the automaker girds for increasing EV competition beyond 2025, GM said on Thursday. Brazilian mining giant Vale SA will supply GM with battery-grade nickel for future electric vehicles, starting in 2026, GM executive Doug Parks said on Thursday.

  • One of the deadliest animals in SC might attack without warning. What to know

    One of the deadliest animals in South Carolina might just show up where you least expect it.

  • Toyota unveils sleek new Prius hybrid as EV game plan stalls

    Have you driven a Prius hybrid lately? In the past that wasn’t question usually met with a positive response. But the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius may change, at least from the looks point of view.

  • 'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

    U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

  • Alaska gambles on turning boreal forest into farmland

    As the state warms twice as fast as the rest of the U.S., once frozen land is now thawed out and up for grabs.

  • Teen girl and her Great Pyrenees fend off mountain lion attack, Nevada officials say

    The girl and her dog were walking in a Reno suburb when they were attacked, officials said.

  • Small nuclear cheaper than solar and wind as Canada greens its power grid: report

    Researches say more nuclear funding is needed if Canada is going to avoid putting "all our eggs in the wind and solar basket."

  • Toyota unveils new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.

  • Why the secret to lower energy bills could be in your kitchen drawer

    This forgotten device (that’s probably lurking in your kitchen drawer) could be the answer to getting smart with your energy usage and cutting expensive bills this winter, says Melissa Gander, chief operating officer at Kaluza

  • Unusually strong earthquake rattles Lone Star State

    A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook west Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Northstar Receives First Truckload Of Asphalt Shingles At Empower Pilot Facility

    Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first collection of previously landfill bound asphalt shingles at the Company's asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, British Columbia ("Empower Pilot Facility").

  • Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo and Los Angeles on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S. A plug-in version will hit the market next year, according to Toyota Motor Corp. Prices were not announced.

  • Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought

    A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River. The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways. Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they'll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.

  • First Solar to build $1 billion manufacturing plant in Alabama

    Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday.

  • Toyota's 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid gets extended range and a solar roof

    Toyota's 2023 Prius Prime has a longer EV range, a solar roof that can recharge the battery and more power than previous models.