U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.25
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,337.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,025.75
    -65.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.80
    -5.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.09 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9772
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    29.98
    -0.78 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2280
    +0.1380 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.64
    +24.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.05
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,907.59
    -99.37 (-0.37%)
     

Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange release 2022 Q3 Trading Volume Statistics

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 528,014 thousand lots in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.19% compared to the prior-year period, with the average daily open interest of 9,029 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 65.

- Copper Q3 total trading volume stood at 16,393 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 414 thousand lots

- Aluminum Q3 total trading volume stood at 26,798 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 399 thousand lots

- Nickel Q3 total trading volume stood at 12,025 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 123 thousand lots

- Silver Q3 total trading volume stood at 48,741 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 846 thousand lots

- Steel rebar Q3 total trading volume stood at 155,173 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 2,911 thousand lots

- Fuel oil Q3 total trading volume stood at 72,018 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 579 thousand lots

- Paper pulp Q3 total trading volume stood at 22,855 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 372 thousand lots

- Copper Options Q3 total trading volume stood at 3,915 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 68 thousand lots

- Gold Options Q3 total trading volume stood at 1,153 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 42 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 37,517 thousand lots in the third quarter of 2022, a year-on-year rise of 115.05%, with the average daily open interest of 346 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 65.

- Copper Q3 total trading volume stood at 1,776 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 22 thousand lots

- Crude oil Q3 total trading volume stood at 15,267 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 76 thousand lots

- LSFO Q3 total trading volume stood at 14,557 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 127 thousand lots

- TSR 20 Q3 total trading volume stood at 3,867 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 94 thousand lots

- Crude oil options Q3 total trading volume stood at 2,051 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 27 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") is under the uniform regulation of China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange ("INE") operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-futures-exchange-and-shanghai-international-energy-exchange-release-2022-q3-trading-volume-statistics-301655651.html

SOURCE Shanghai Futures Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c3586.html

Recommended Stories

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • Tesla stock continues to slide following Elon Musk's appearance on the earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how investors are responding to Tesla earnings and comments from CEO Elon Musk.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

    Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.

  • Snap stock continues to plunge following earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith discusses how Snap stock and other social media stocks are moving in after hours trading.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Rumble Stock Tumbled by 13% Today

    Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) was rumbling quite a bit on the market Thursday but for the wrong reason. After being fingered as a lousy stock by a pundit and divulging rather weak financials, the ambitious online video company saw its share price erode by just shy of 13% on the day. Thursday morning, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave newsletter published a post entitled "Problems at Rumble."

  • Allstate expects net loss of up to $725 million in Q3

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Allstate stock is trading lower today as the insurance company faces higher expenses from claims.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Why LM Ericsson Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell hard on Thursday, following a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of market expectations. Ericsson's stock traded 15.1% lower at 1:20 p.m. ET, having fallen as much as 19.5% earlier in the day. The Swedish maker of telecom-grade networking equipment saw Q3 sales rise 21% year over year to SEK 68 billion ($6 billion).

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) third-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across the search, ad and cloud businesses. Solid momentum across Android, Meet and Waymo is expected to have been a tailwind.

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales

    Danaher's (DHR) Q3 results benefit from higher revenues across all segments. Organic sales rise 10%, while acquisition//divestitures boost sales by 1.5%.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • These 2 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Late Thursday

    Early on, it looked as though the stock market might have a solid day on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all posting sizable advances. Both Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) have substantial followings in the investing community, but both saw their shares decline sharply after they announced their latest quarterly results. Shares of Snap fell by more than 25% in after-hours trading late Thursday, dropping to multiyear lows following a disappointing third-quarter report.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Snap stock plummets in the after-hours trading session

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Snap shares as it continues to slide in the after-hours trading session.

  • Dow's (DOW) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

    Dow (DOW) topped earnings and sales estimates in Q3 despite headwinds from energy cost inflation and lower demand in EMEAI.