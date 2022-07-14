U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.00
    -21.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,612.00
    -146.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.75
    -74.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.60
    -10.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.53
    -0.77 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.20
    -19.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0041 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8270
    +1.4150 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.13
    +470.67 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.53
    +11.27 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.26
    -20.11 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Shanghai gives nod to NFT trading platforms

Rita Liao
·2 min read

After flagging concerns over the financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens, some of China's authorities are putting forward guidance on how to best make use of the novel technology.

The government of Shanghai says it supports "leading companies to explore building NFT exchanges," according to the city's 14th Five Year Plan on the digital economy published this week.

Though the directive isn't national, what is trialed in Shanghai, the largest Chinese city by GDP and known for its economic openness, can likely serve as an example for other regions.

The government's intention for NFTs is clear: to use them as a tool for IP protection, which is seen to still have shortcomings in the country. Indeed, the blueprint wants the city to have a head start in researching and promoting "the digitization of assets like NFTs, the global circulation of digital intellectual property, and the digital authentication of ownership."

On the other hand, authorities in China have been unequivocal about their criticisms of speculative NFTs. In April, China's top financial industry associations proposed that NFTs must not be used for securitization; nor should they be traded with cryptocurrencies, which have been outlawed in the country.

These suggestions effectively rule out the existence of global NFT marketplaces like OpenSea in China. What the country does permit though are private, consortium blockchains managed by trusted institutions. Tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu have all built their own marketplaces for "digital collectibles" -- a term adopted by some in China to underplay the negative, financial connotation of NFTs -- where consumers can only make purchases using the country's fiat currency and prohibited from secondary trading.

Blockchain, the distributed ledger technology undergirding NFTs and cryptocurrencies, also gets a lot of mentions in Shanghai's digital economy blueprint. That's expected. China has over the years embraced blockchain with open arms, with President Xi Jinping giving his personal backing to the technology.

For one, the document calls blockchain a "key technology", placing it side by side with artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data -- industries that have been getting strong support from the authorities.

Blockchain should be "deeply merged" with AI, big data and other new technologies to "empower" fintech applications, for instance, by using distributed ledgers and smart contracts to enable end-to-end payment transactions. Blockchain can also be used for authenticating identities and facilitating trusted transactions, the document says.

Despite crypto ban, China’s tech talent rides the global web3 wave

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese homebuyers halt mortgage payments on unfinished projects

    Chinese homebuyers in dozens of cities have stopped making mortgage payments for unfinished projects, according to data from industry groups, worsening fears of financial contagion in the country's troubled real estate sector.

  • Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy as crash deepens - live updates

    Next prime minister will be able to cut taxes without stoking inflation, says OBR Red Wall voters £340 worse off than those in south FTSE 100 opens flat Ben Wright: No Tory contender dares address the catastrophic situation the winner faces Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Report: UK soldiers killed dozens of Afghan detainees

    A BBC investigation alleged Tuesday that British special forces killed dozens of detainees in suspicious circumstances during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago. Citing newly obtained military documents, the broadcaster alleged that one SAS unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in the southern Helmand province in 2010 to 2011. It also alleged that the former head of U.K. special forces knew about the alleged killings, but didn't pass on the evidence to a murder inquiry.

  • Police arrest armed man who threatened to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside her Seattle home

    Seattle police arrested an armed man suspected of a hate crime for appearing outside the house of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D, WA-07) and threatening to kill her. The 56-year-old congresswoman called the police at 11:25 p.m. to report individuals in a vehicle yelling obscenities outside her home. “People are outside [my] house in their [vehicle] who have been [using] very obscene language,” Jayapal reported.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Former senior U.S. official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups

    John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries. Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day's congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The panel's lawmakers on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the violence in a last-ditch bid to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

  • Rare CryptoPunk Sells for $2.6M as Collection Continues Resurgence

    The Tuesday sale was the fifth-largest in the collection’s history.

  • Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by more than 27% in 24 hours to 159.41 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday, the lowest since February this year, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave Fast facts Multiple crypto miners in Texas, a mining hub in the U.S., have […]

  • Meta reportedly tells managers to identify people for layoffs

    Mark Zuckerberg previously said that Meta is experiencing "one of the worst downturns" in recent history.

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor

  • Businesses confronting new US ban on Xinjiang products say it leaves them confused

    US companies have fretted for months that a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region would disrupt business. Now, an early sign suggests they were right to worry. The Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which went into effect last month, aims to block imports from that region that are alleged to have used forced labour in their production. Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said at the time he expected "implementation to be messy". Do you have qu

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – ETH and SOL Led the Top Ten

    It was a bullish crypto session on Wednesday, with the crypto market bouncing back from a US inflation driven reversal to end a 3-day losing streak.

  • Extreme heat in Shanghai prompts 1st red alert in 5 years

    Residents of Shanghai, the biggest city in China and located along the central coast of the nation, endured a dangerous heat wave that sent temperatures soaring past the century mark this week. The sweltering heat prompted an alert that hasn't been issued for five years in the city - and forced many to take extreme measures in order to stay safe. Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, a different disaster unfolded as flooding rainfall killed several people and left many others missing in east

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Files for Bankruptcy After Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest casualty of a $2 trillion crash that has wiped out some of the industry’s biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of individual investors to steep losses.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • What Are Layer 1 and Layer 2 Blockchain Networks?

    A Guide to the Blockchain Trilemma and Scalability

  • Prime Day is a feast for cybercriminals. Here’s how to avoid them

    Amazon's Prime Day is a great time to score deals on millions of products. It's also a great time for cybercriminals to steal your data.

  • Biggest Security Concerns Around NFTs

    The first known non-fungible token was a short video clip minted on May 3, 2014. Since then, NFTs have grown rapidly from amusing trifles to serious stores of value. See Our List: 100 Most Influential...

  • EXCLUSIVE: Short Seller Andrew Left Says The Idea Of Decentralization Is The 'Stupidest Thing Ever'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research says the idea of decentralization, where power is shifted from the hands of centralized entities is the “stupidest thing ever” and pointed out that the only utility Bitcoin has is that it is a collective consciousness of people, with people buying because others are. Web3 a big illusion Left, one of the world’s best-known short-sellers, in an exclusive interview with Benzinga, said that Web3 is a big illusion, and it is only aimed at taking power away from

  • Get Amazon Prime Free (or at a Discount) Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are 6 Ways To Do It

    To get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, which runs from July 12-13, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon raised its prices for the subscription service this February, so new members pay...