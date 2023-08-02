Shanghai plans blockchain infrastructure hub to link with Hong Kong, Singapore by 2025

Reuters

Retailers such as Macy's and Columbia Sportswear are expanding their use of "breathable" and "cooling" fabrics in a bid to boost sales as record-high temperatures drive demand for clothing that can help consumers beat the heat. Other major companies, including VF Corp and Permira-owned Reformation, are also touting warm-weather styles made with Tencel, a lyocell fiber that textile manufacturer Lenzing says is more absorbent than cotton. The push comes as clothing retailers, whose sales dipped as inflation-weary consumers prioritized essentials over discretionary purchases, amp up their marketing of "cooling" garments as heat waves batter at least three continents.