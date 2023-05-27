Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0031 = RM2.9m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM306m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 9.3% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.3%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 24% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 52% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

