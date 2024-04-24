Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:SHANG) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = RM69m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM336m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 5.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 9.5% five years ago but has since fallen to 7.3%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 24% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line On Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 53% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

