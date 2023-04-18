Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:SHANG) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:SHANG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.6x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Hospitality industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 1.8x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad has been doing very well. The P/S ratio is probably high because investors think this strong revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 182% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 31% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What Does Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

