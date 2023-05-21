Shanker Patel Bought 1.0% More Shares In Lords Group Trading \

Investors who take an interest in Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) should definitely note that the Group CEO & Director, Shanker Patel, recently paid UK£0.65 per share to buy UK£350k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Lords Group Trading Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Group CEO & Director Shanker Patel was not their only acquisition of Lords Group Trading shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£0.73 per share in a UK£720k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£1.2m for 1.77m shares. On the other hand they divested 924.66k shares, for UK£675k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lords Group Trading insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lords Group Trading insiders own 67% of the company, currently worth about UK£76m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lords Group Trading Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lords Group Trading. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lords Group Trading you should know about.

