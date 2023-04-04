Shanta Gold CEO says first gold pour at Singida "a big deal"
London, UK --News Direct-- Shanta Gold Limited
Shanta Gold Limited (AIM:SHG, OTC:SAAGF) chief executive Eric Zurrin speaks to Proactive about the company's full year results and the first gold pour at the company's new Singida mine in Tanzania.
He also discusses the upcoming AGM and the outlook for the company's main producing asset, the New Luika Gold Mine.
