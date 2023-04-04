U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Shanta Gold CEO says first gold pour at Singida "a big deal"

News Direct

London, UK --News Direct-- Shanta Gold Limited

Shanta Gold Limited (AIM:SHG, OTC:SAAGF) chief executive Eric Zurrin speaks to Proactive about the company's full year results and the first gold pour at the company's new Singida mine in Tanzania.

He also discusses the upcoming AGM and the outlook for the company's main producing asset, the New Luika Gold Mine.

