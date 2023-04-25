Shanta Gold CEO to step down in September

London, UK --News Direct-- Shanta Gold Limited

Shanta Gold Limited (AIM:SHG, OTC:SAAGF) chief executive Eric Zurrin speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after announcing that he is to depart the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer in September.

Zurrin talks about his achievements from his time at Shanta, highlighting the first gold pour at the Singida Project in Tanzania last month.

