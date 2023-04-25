U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Shanta Gold CEO to step down in September

News Direct

London, UK --News Direct-- Shanta Gold Limited

Shanta Gold Limited (AIM:SHG, OTC:SAAGF) chief executive Eric Zurrin speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after announcing that he is to depart the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer in September.

Zurrin talks about his achievements from his time at Shanta, highlighting the first gold pour at the Singida Project in Tanzania last month.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/shanta-gold-ceo-to-step-down-in-september-859028114