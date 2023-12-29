SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) insiders seem bullish, own 49% and have been buying more recently

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in SHAPE Australia's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 5 shareholders own 56% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Notably, insiders have bought shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SHAPE Australia.

ASX:SHA Ownership Breakdown December 29th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SHAPE Australia?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. SHAPE Australia's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

ASX:SHA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SHAPE Australia. Biramont Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are John Drayton and Gerard McMahon, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 12%. Additionally, the company's CEO Peter Marix-Evans directly holds 1.6% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 56% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of SHAPE Australia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited. Insiders own AU$73m worth of shares in the AU$149m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SHAPE Australia. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 36%, of the SHAPE Australia stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SHAPE Australia that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

