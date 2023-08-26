SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 7.3% Yield

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase SHAPE Australia's shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.065 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.12 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SHAPE Australia has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of A$1.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, SHAPE Australia paid out 91% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether SHAPE Australia generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 27% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while SHAPE Australia's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For that reason, it's encouraging to see SHAPE Australia's earnings over the past year have risen 44%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

One year is not very long in the grand scheme of things though, so we wouldn't draw too strong a conclusion based on these results.

Unfortunately SHAPE Australia has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is SHAPE Australia an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why SHAPE Australia is paying out so much of its profit. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about SHAPE Australia from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks SHAPE Australia is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SHAPE Australia you should know about.

