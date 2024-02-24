SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase SHAPE Australia's shares on or after the 29th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.11 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that SHAPE Australia has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current share price of AU$1.91. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for SHAPE Australia

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. SHAPE Australia paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out an unsustainably high 646% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how SHAPE Australia intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Story continues

SHAPE Australia does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

SHAPE Australia paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were SHAPE Australia to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see how much of its profit SHAPE Australia paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For that reason, it's encouraging to see SHAPE Australia's earnings over the past year have risen 116%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future growth prospects.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, SHAPE Australia has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SHAPE Australia? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 646% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into SHAPE Australia, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SHAPE Australia you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.