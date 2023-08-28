SHAPE Australia's (ASX:SHA) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.065

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to A$0.065. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SHAPE Australia's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, SHAPE Australia's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 47% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 58.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 58% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

SHAPE Australia Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

SHAPE Australia's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. The business has been going well, which we can see by the fact that EPS has risen by 44% in the last year. We're glad to see EPS up on last year, but we're conscious that growth rates typically slow as companies increase in size. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why SHAPE Australia is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

Our Thoughts On SHAPE Australia's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think SHAPE Australia's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for SHAPE Australia that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

