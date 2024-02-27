SHAPE Australia's (ASX:SHA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited's (ASX:SHA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.08 on 15th of March. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 8.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SHAPE Australia's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, SHAPE Australia was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 895% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 20.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 84% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

SHAPE Australia's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was A$0.08 in 2022, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 41% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

SHAPE Australia May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. SHAPE Australia hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last three years. SHAPE Australia's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SHAPE Australia will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think SHAPE Australia is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for SHAPE Australia that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

