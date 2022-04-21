U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Shape Brand Performance and Growth with Momentive at FastForward Summit

Momentive Inc.
·2 min read
The free virtual event features sessions led by two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, IBM, and ClickUp, the debut of exclusive research findings, and a first look at new brand and insights solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), a leader in agile experience management and the maker of SurveyMonkey, is hosting its second annual virtual brand and market insights summit, FastForward, on May 10, 2022.

The free virtual event is designed for brand leaders, marketers, and insights professionals who want to learn how to tap into market trends and cultural shifts to move forward with confidence, agility, and speed. Attendees will hear about the latest insights technology, expert research methods, and buyer trends for the B2B and B2C sectors.

Get a first look at new, cutting-edge insights solutions and gain actionable knowledge to fuel your brand’s performance and growth during this critical time of uncertainty. Learn how to build a holistic research program that keeps you connected to customers, see the latest research on bold business decision-making, and learn how to balance the vital decisions that impact brand and business performance.

WHO: Zander Lurie, CEO of Momentive, will join Megan Rapinoe, two-time World Cup champion and equality activist, for a fireside chat.

Priyanka Carr, chief operating officer at Momentive, and Morgan Molnar, director of product marketing at Momentive, will give the product keynote Shaping the future of insights. The session will offer a first look at the newest purpose-built solutions from Momentive, including new capabilities for the Concept Testing and Brand Tracking solutions. These new capabilities include custom benchmarks that empower users to frame results in the context of their business, and a compare feature that offers even more flexibility in how to leverage the insights gathered.

Other notable speakers include Cindy Anderson, global executive for engagement and eminence at the IBM Institute for Business Value; Melissa Rosenthal, chief creative officer at ClickUp; Karen Budell, vice president of brand marketing at Momentive; and more.

WHEN: May 10, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT

WHERE: Register for this free online event HERE.

Tag us on social @momentiveai and join the conversation using #FastForward2022.

About Momentive
Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.


CONTACT: Media Contact: pr@momentive.ai


