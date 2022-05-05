U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS APPOINTS KENDALL WARE COO

In-Shape Health Clubs
·2 min read

Hospitality industry business leader, with a passion for people and growth, joins team

Kendall Ware, COO of In-Shape Health Clubs

Kendall Ware, In-Shape&#39;s new COO, at its health club in Manteca, CA.
Kendall Ware, In-Shape's new COO, at its health club in Manteca, CA.

STOCKTON, CA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s premier destination for fitness and recreation, today announced the appointment of Kendall Ware to Chief Operating Officer. With leadership experience in growing brands, building strong teams, and improving operations as a strategic business and franchising leader, Mr. Ware will oversee operations, sales and fitness for In-Shape Health Clubs.

Mr. Ware is the former President, Chief Brand Officer of Cinnabon and Carvel and was responsible for all elements of brand management for the two specialty brands and their 1,300+ locations in North America, including strategic growth, innovation, franchise operations and marketing.

“I’m excited to bring my hospitality and operations expertise to the fitness industry and an inspiring brand like In-Shape,” said Mr. Ware of his new role. “In-Shape’s commitment to the communities it serves, its dedicated team that consistently innovates and its overall growth potential were all key elements in my decision to join this team.”

Prior to being an executive at Focus Brands, leading their two most iconic brands, Ware was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Orange Leaf, a 200+ location treat franchise with presence in 30 states, Australia, Dubai, and Mexico.

Mr. Ware joins the existing leadership team and has major plans to support In-Shape’s vision of bringing premier fitness experiences to the communities it serves to inspire their members to live life well.

To learn more about In-Shape Health Clubs, head to www.inshape.com.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 45 full-service health clubs throughout California. No matter which club you choose, you’ll find a safe, supportive and welcoming experience. For over 40 years, In-Shape has inspired daily fitness and wellness practices for all as the premier community destination for health and fitness. Whether you like to challenge yourself in a studio fitness class, play pickleball, recover in the sauna, or hang by the pool with your friends and family, In-Shape has something for you. We create spaces of belonging and connection that support you mentally, physically and emotionally on your journey to live life well™️.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jacqueline Buchanan In-Shape Health Clubs jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com


