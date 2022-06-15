U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,779.92
    +44.44 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,586.54
    +221.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,047.89
    +219.54 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.56
    +24.73 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.36
    -1.57 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    +10.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.59 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0391
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0870 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4480
    -1.0320 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,351.14
    -1,278.87 (-5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.52
    +1.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Shape Memory Chameleon-inspired Polymers to Register an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of US$ 1.6 Bn During 2022 – 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“During the projected period, the rise in the research and development activities by key end-users will benefit the Chameleon-inspired Polymers industry trends in the coming years.”

United States, Rockville, MD: , June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market revenues is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 960 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn.

According to 2019, World Bank report, per capita healthcare spending in key countries was held at US$ 10,921 in the US, US$ 4,312.9 in the UK, and US$ 535 in China. During the projected period, the growing demand for smart materials and extended shelf-life implant solutions in the healthcare industry would favorably influence the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market.

In 2018, a breakthrough innovation happened, wherein new transplant polymers that mimic chameleon skin have recently been developed by a group of bio-engineers from around the world. Aside from its adaptability, the material has the potential to lower the risk of rejection in skin grafting and transplant treatments. The polymers were created to imitate organic tissue and lower the risk of inflammation. These materials have the potential to be a huge advance in reconstructive surgery, even though they are still in the early phases of development.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7428

Chameleon-inspired Polymers are widely used in the textile industry to make synthetic fibers on a massive scale. In the textile and clothing business, Chameleon-inspired Polymers are increasingly being deployed as materials to offer excellent oil, water, and stain resistance, fueling market development. By 2032, the APAC textile market will have an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US $504 Mn, leading to a rise in the demand for Chameleon-inspired Polymers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 960 Bn by 2022.

  • The Shape Memory Polymers segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 15% during the forecast period.

  • United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 610 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

  • The market in US and Japan is set to experience the highest CAGR of 12% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7428

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In December 2021, Merck, announced the expansion of M Ventures, its strategic corporate venture financing arm. The additional US$636 Mn investment in M Ventures will be spread out over the following five years. The additional funds will be utilized to boost the quantity and magnitude of investments. M Ventures will be able to continue to promote its pioneering innovation approach, generate sustainable commercial success, and act as a catalyst for inventive firms developing breakthrough solutions in the medical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

  • In June 2021, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the completion of its acquisition of Grupo Orbis, a Colombian paints and coatings firm, bolstering its long-term presence in the region. Pintuco Paints & Coatings, Andercol and Poliquim, Mundial and Centro de Servicios Mundial are among the companies involved in the deal. Pintuco's portfolio is made up of 75% ornamental paints and 25% coatings, with a diverse variety of goods distributed throughout 10 countries, allowing for revenue synergies.

Market Segments Covered in Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market Analysis

  • By Product Type :

    • Thermo-responsive Polymers

    • Photo-responsive Polymers

    • Shape Memory Polymers

    • Electroactive & Magnetically Responsive Polymers

    • PH-responsive Polymers

    • Enzyme-responsive Polymers

    • Self-healing Polymers

    • Others

  • By End-Use :

    • Smart Drug Delivery Systems & Implants

    • Bio-separation

    • Textile Engineering

    • Automotive & Transportation

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East and Africa

    • Latin America

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7428

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market in terms of Product Type (Thermo-responsive Polymers, Photo-responsive Polymers, Shape Memory Polymers, Electroactive & Magnetically Responsive Polymers, PH-responsive Polymers, Enzyme-responsive Polymers, Self-healing Polymers, and Others), By End-Use (Smart Drug Delivery Systems & Implants, Bio-separation, Textile Engineering, Automotive & Transportation and Others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemicals and Materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Chameleon-inspired Polymers industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market Analysis By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Analysis By Product (Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides, Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides, Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides & Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides) By Application, By Primary Function & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use, By Region - Global Forecast - 2022-2032

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market - Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Analysis By Product (Glutathione Reduced & Glutathione Oxidized Agarose Resin) By Application (Immunoprecipitation, Protein Purification & Research) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market - Road Marking Paints and Materials Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), by Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking), by Region- 2022 to 2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use - Global Forecast 2022-2032
Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Type (Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers, Modifiers, Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Inhibitors & Scavengers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Coupling Agents Market - Coupling Agents Market Analysis by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane), by Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market - Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp , Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter is also being sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Further Gas Cuts to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.