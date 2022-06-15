Shape Memory Chameleon-inspired Polymers to Register an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of US$ 1.6 Bn During 2022 – 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville, MD: , June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market revenues is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 960 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn.



According to 2019, World Bank report, per capita healthcare spending in key countries was held at US$ 10,921 in the US, US$ 4,312.9 in the UK, and US$ 535 in China. During the projected period, the growing demand for smart materials and extended shelf-life implant solutions in the healthcare industry would favorably influence the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market.

In 2018, a breakthrough innovation happened, wherein new transplant polymers that mimic chameleon skin have recently been developed by a group of bio-engineers from around the world. Aside from its adaptability, the material has the potential to lower the risk of rejection in skin grafting and transplant treatments. The polymers were created to imitate organic tissue and lower the risk of inflammation. These materials have the potential to be a huge advance in reconstructive surgery, even though they are still in the early phases of development.

Chameleon-inspired Polymers are widely used in the textile industry to make synthetic fibers on a massive scale. In the textile and clothing business, Chameleon-inspired Polymers are increasingly being deployed as materials to offer excellent oil, water, and stain resistance, fueling market development. By 2032, the APAC textile market will have an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US $504 Mn, leading to a rise in the demand for Chameleon-inspired Polymers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 960 Bn by 2022.

The Shape Memory Polymers segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 15% during the forecast period.

United States is expected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 610 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

The market in US and Japan is set to experience the highest CAGR of 12% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In December 2021, Merck, announced the expansion of M Ventures, its strategic corporate venture financing arm. The additional US$636 Mn investment in M Ventures will be spread out over the following five years. The additional funds will be utilized to boost the quantity and magnitude of investments. M Ventures will be able to continue to promote its pioneering innovation approach, generate sustainable commercial success, and act as a catalyst for inventive firms developing breakthrough solutions in the medical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

In June 2021, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the completion of its acquisition of Grupo Orbis, a Colombian paints and coatings firm, bolstering its long-term presence in the region. Pintuco Paints & Coatings, Andercol and Poliquim, Mundial and Centro de Servicios Mundial are among the companies involved in the deal. Pintuco's portfolio is made up of 75% ornamental paints and 25% coatings, with a diverse variety of goods distributed throughout 10 countries, allowing for revenue synergies.

Market Segments Covered in Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market Analysis

By Product Type : Thermo-responsive Polymers Photo-responsive Polymers Shape Memory Polymers Electroactive & Magnetically Responsive Polymers PH-responsive Polymers Enzyme-responsive Polymers Self-healing Polymers Others

By End- Use : Smart Drug Delivery Systems & Implants Bio-separation Textile Engineering Automotive & Transportation Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America







Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Chameleon-inspired Polymers Market in terms of Product Type (Thermo-responsive Polymers, Photo-responsive Polymers, Shape Memory Polymers, Electroactive & Magnetically Responsive Polymers, PH-responsive Polymers, Enzyme-responsive Polymers, Self-healing Polymers, and Others), By End-Use (Smart Drug Delivery Systems & Implants, Bio-separation, Textile Engineering, Automotive & Transportation and Others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

