U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.91
    +1.64 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1980
    +0.2370 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,508.20
    +3,589.50 (+9.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.79
    +71.82 (+8.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

ShapeShift DAO Partners with Top Drawer Merch

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, has announced the launch of its partnership with Top Drawer Merchandise (TDM).

The ShapeShift DAO is on fire! This partnership is the third revenue-generating project in the past four weeks.
The ShapeShift DAO is on fire! This partnership is the third revenue-generating project in the past four weeks.

The additional revenue diversification sets the DAO up better for long-term sustained success and financial stability.

Through this partnership, TDM assumes the handling of the creation and distribution of ShapeShift merchandise worldwide and will fulfil the duties of the merchandising platform. The affiliation includes a 70% affiliate revenue share - acting as an additional revenue stream for the DAO. Profits from the store will go back to the ShapeShift DAO in the form of USDC at the end of each quarter.

This partnership is a prime example of how a DAO, with its decentralized nature, can work in multiple directions at the same time to create various revenue streams. The ShapeShift DAO will not own the merchandise store nor operate it but will receive the full spectrum of available support and resources from TDM.

The partnership with TDM is the third revenue stream to be added in a series of exciting developments from the ShapeShift DAO in the last month - preceded by the launch of the new v2 platform and, most recently, its participation in the Osmosis protocol as an Osmosis Validator. This additional revenue diversification sets the DAO up better for long-term sustained success and financial stability.

TDM has a high level of knowledge in the crypto space and can execute at the highest level for product creation, implementing crypto as payment in the store, and management of any physical products as well as NFT's. They currently work with Badger DAO, Iota, Yearn Finance, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gutter Cat Gang, etc.

The ShapeShift DAO now enjoys the benefit of a professionally managed Merch Store! In addition to the 70% affiliate revenue share, the community can now purchase high-quality ShapeShift swag with crypto or fiat - shop here.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The DAO's web and mobile platforms allow users worldwide to safely buy, hold, trade, and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Learn more at ShapeShift.com

Contact: Pete Coin, growthworkstream@shapeshift.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shapeshift-dao-partners-with-top-drawer-merch-301475907.html

SOURCE ShapeShift DAO

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon Surges to Add $135 Billion in Wild

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • Meta stock plunge is not a surprise given valuation compared to Berkshire Hathaway and others, asset manager says

    Principal & Portfolio Manager at Boyar Asset Management Jonathan Boyar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta stock dip, growth vs. value, Big Tech, and the 2022 for value stock.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped Today

    Unity beat earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 last night, reporting a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.05 per share, which was $0.02 better than the $0.07 loss analysts had expected. For one thing, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Unity's loss for the fourth quarter was not $0.05 -- but $0.56 per share, and this was 81% worse than last-year's Q4 loss. On the other hand, while Unity remained GAAP unprofitable in Q4, sales for the fiscal fourth quarter leapt 43% year over year.

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • Unity Software Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) stock soared as much as 18.5% on Friday after the 3D-software platform company reported a big sales beat -- $315.9 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, versus the $295.5 million that Wall Street had anticipated -- and a smaller than expected pro forma loss as well, of only $0.05 per share. Investors were clearly elated by the size of the sales beat, and not one bit upset that Unity had lost money in the quarter. Indeed, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Unity's loss for the fourth quarter was not $0.05 -- but $0.56 per share, or 81% more money than the company lost one year ago.

  • Why Roblox Stock Plunged 36% in January

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged 36.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Over a single year (a short time horizon), a stock's valuation was the primary driver of stock performance, according to a study of stocks from 1990 to 2009 by Boston Consulting Group. Both announcements whacked pricy stocks like Roblox.

  • Palantir: Commercial Initiatives Should Start Bearing Fruit Shortly, Says One Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) stock’s performance over the past 12 months looks pretty miserable, with shares down by 59%. Can the company’s upcoming earnings provide the necessary kick required for a meaningful turnaround? That remains to be seen, although Jefferies’ Brent Thill believes the company’s expectations ahead of the print seem “reasonable.” Palantir has guided for revenue of $418 million, 30% above the haul generated during the same period last year although decelerating from the 40% growth shown

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • An Analysis of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Peers, as well as the Possibility of Unlocking Value

    Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been on a rocky path in the last few years, and the stock reflects a lack of investor confidence. In the last five years, the share has grown only 14%, while the last year, saw a 4.6% growth. In a case like this, investors usually stay away - However, some like to evaluate the potential for a company to "flip" and unlock value.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Kohl's takes 'poison pill' to thwart hostile takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the market and takes a look at Amazon's surging shares and Kohl's rallying stocks.

  • Why Snap Exploded 50% Higher Today

    Shares of Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were soaring Friday morning, up as much as 54.9% at one point before settling into a 45% gain as of this writing. Of course, the stock had fallen more than 20% yesterday, in sympathy with other social media stocks, amid lackluster earnings from a certain large peer. For the fourth quarter, Snap reported sizzling 42% revenue growth to nearly $1.3 billion, much more than the $1.2 billion expected.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; COO, Dan Booth; CFO, Bob Stephenson; and Megan Krull, senior vice president of operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our financial projections, dividend policy, portfolio restructurings, rent payments, financial condition or prospects of our operators, contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or transitions and our business and portfolio outlook generally.