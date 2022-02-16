U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.46
    +10.39 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,992.29
    +3.45 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,136.81
    -2.95 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.21
    +4.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    -0.81 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.40
    +18.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3970
    -0.1990 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,206.11
    +129.12 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.95
    +6.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

ShapeShift DAO is a Sponsor of ETHDenver!

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO is excited to announce its participation in ETHDenver 2022 in collaboration with SporkDAO. The 2022 ETHDenver is the second official congregation of SporkDAO (formerly ETHDenver). What makes this event special is the participation of the ShapeShift DAO and other DAOs that formed this past year who did not participate in MCON in November 2021. ETHDenver is one example of the growing DAO-to-DAO participation and collaboration within the crypto space. Learn more about DAO's here.

As an ETHDenver Meta sponsor, ShapeShift is giving away $15,000 in bounties for the hackathon; standing alongside SporkDAO in supporting the growth and development of Web3 builders.
As an ETHDenver Meta sponsor, ShapeShift is giving away $15,000 in bounties for the hackathon; standing alongside SporkDAO in supporting the growth and development of Web3 builders.

ShapeShift DAO is excited to announce its participation and sponsorship of ETHDenver 2022.

Being a relatively new DAO, ShapeShift has an inherent vested interest in supporting the work of Coin Center and its future - read more. ShapeShift plans to raise $100,000 for Coin Center by hosting an exclusive party with a few VIP guests of honor who have founded or significantly contributed to the Colorado crypto ecosystem, including Erik Voorhees. This event is sponsored by the ShapeShift DAO and will cost attendees a 1 ETH donation to CoinCenter to attend.

ShapeShift will also be kicking off the main event week with a 300 person pre-party with longtime ShapeShift contributors and community members. This pre-party is a celebration of ShapeShift's Colorado crypto community roots and Denver's progress towards being the first digital-inclusive state.

Lastly, as an ETHDenver Meta sponsor, ShapeShift is giving away $15,000 in bounties for the hackathon; making a stand alongside SporkDAO in supporting the growth and development of Web3 builders. In previous ETHDenver events, this hackathon incubated some of the top web3 utility projects such as Giveth.io and 1x.ag - read more.

ShapeShift DAO is incredibly thrilled and excited to participate in the collaborative Web3 conference ecosystem that SporkDAO has facilitated through ETHDenver. The event empowers participants to shape this new world while cementing the Rocky Mountain region and the State of Colorado as a thriving hub of Ethereum and blockchain innovation. Let's DAO it!

About ShapeShift
Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's Web and mobile platforms allow users worldwide to safely buy, hold, trade, and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since Decentralizing in 2021, ShapeShift has been leading the charge into fully decentralized production and operation - read more here.

Learn more at ShapeShift.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shapeshift-dao-is-a-sponsor-of-ethdenver-301484092.html

SOURCE ShapeShift DAO

Recommended Stories

  • Miami’s King of Tape hits NYC. Swimsuit models strut in strategically placed adhesive

    They’re backkk: Those swimsuit models wearing just tape. Yes, tape.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The metaverse is becoming a popular investment theme of late. While much about the metaverse is speculative right now and lots of new companies are coming to market with their ideas for capitalizing on it, investors do not have to buy in on unknown or unproven startups to benefit from the tailwind. There are well-established companies that investors can bet on to ride the metaverse story.

  • 98-year-old investing legend Charlie Munger 'appalled by the fear of vaccination' in the U.S.

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger isn’t shy about his feelings towards people who won’t get the COVID vaccine.

  • Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend Goes Scorched Earth as She Quits CNN Too

    Mike Groll/APAllison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, resigned from the network on Tuesday, less than two weeks after her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker also quit.Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia, announced Gollust’s departure in a Tuesday memo. He said a company investigation into “issues” related to the recent ouster of disgraced star anchor Chris Cuomo had found that Gollust, along with Cuomo and then-network president Zucker, had com

  • McDonald's Adds a Taco Bell Favorite to Its Menu

    When McDonald's veers away from variations on hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and varying kinds of chicken chunks, it tends to fail. McSpaghetti still exists in some global markets as does McPizza, but both failed spectacularly in the U.S. The fast-food giant has some items on its global menus that cater to local tastes but wouldn't make sense for a broad U.S. release.

  • Kendall Jenner shares controversial throwback photo for Valentine’s Day

    The model was accused of photoshopping her body when she posted the photo to Instagram in 2021

  • Silver Gets Clobbered

    Silver markets have been absolutely crushed during the trading session on Tuesday as the fear trade has been completely wiped out with Russian troops pulling back.

  • Forget Facebook, Walt Disney Will Rule the Metaverse

    Entering the metaverse has become something that every company does whether or not doing so actually makes sense. McDonald's and Victoria's Secret, for example, recently entered the metaverse but it's hard to see where there will be actual demand for virtual Big Macs and lingerie. Sure, there's an obvious Grimace in a negligee crossover that might raise some eyebrows, but it's hard to explain what a fast-food chain and an underwear company gain from spending money entering the metaverse.

  • At MSNBC, ratings have dropped almost 30% for Rachel Maddow’s replacements

    The network’s ratings with the all-important 25-54 age group have taken nearly a 30% hit since Maddow, the host of the network’s marquee 9 p.m. ET program, has gone on hiatus to work on a variety of projects, including a movie. Ali Velshi and Alex Wagner have filled in for Maddow, and MSNBC has plans for others to step into the critical spot. MSNBC, which is part of the NBCUniversal conglomerate that is owned by Comcast (CMCSA) isn’t the only cable news network dealing with major changes.

  • Stephen Colbert Taunts Trump With The Only Tax Advice He May Need From Now On

    Trump is looking for a new accounting firm after his old one dropped him.

  • Queen Martha Stewart Was The Biggest Baller At The Super Bowl

    Martha wins again!View Entire Post ›

  • Why Elon Musk dropped out of Stanford after only two days

    Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, entered a Stanford Ph.D. program in physics at age 24. Two days later, he dropped out.

  • 50 Cent Reacts to Being Body Shamed After Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance

    50 didn't take becoming a meme after his Super Bowl halftime performance lying down.

  • Prince Andrew is finding sex abuse trial ‘really hard’, claims close friend

    Lady Victoria Hervey said the allegations - which have been around for much of the past 10 years - were taking its toll.

  • Sean Hannity surprised by Anthony Weiner's lack of remorse in awkward interview

    After spending 18 months in prison for “sexting” with a 15-year-old girl, Weiner gave an “obscure” answer when asked if he’s changed.

  • Facebook Parent Meta To Pay $90M To Settle Decade Long Privacy Lawsuit

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation. The lawsuit pertains to its use of tracking "cookies" in 2010 and 2011 to track subscribers' internet use even after they had logged off the Facebook platform. The case filed in 2012 focuses on Facebook's use of proprietary plug-ins to track users' internet browsing on third-party sites. Related Content: Texas Attorney General Prosecutes Fac

  • Boohoo ad banned following complaint about objectifying women

    The product listing for a T-shirt on Boohoo’s website in November showed a model wearing the top with only thong-style bikini bottoms and trainers.

  • Here’s the Real Reason Kanye & Julia Broke Up After He Accused Pete of ‘Destroying’ His Family With Kim

    He also has "faith" he and Kim will get "back together" eventually.

  • NFT-inspired collection makes NY Fashion Week debut

    "I'm sure you've seen everything that's going on. Metaverses and NFTs and, you know, all these things that kind of feel really far and out there," she said, referring to non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset."But I really wanted this collection to... create a space for women, in particular women of color, to be able to explore and participate in those spaces. Right now that space is really heavily dominated by white men," she said.The Fall 2022 line was filled with graphics and prints to evoke what she calls a "futurism esthetic" and "excitement for the unknown."Her collection features silky jackets and pants in black, white and deep red."And then the last drop you'll see will be this... explosion of the digital lavender," she said, explaining that the designers "heavily leaned" into periwinkle, the Pantone color of the year."Purple, that's a sense of like calming in these digital spaces," she said.During the show three NFTs, hand-drawn by Wilson, were displayed and available for sale. In addition, 10 limited-edition commemorative bomber jackets will link to a specific NFT.

  • Kris Jenner Hosts Lori Loughlin, Other Famous Friends for Valentine's Day Dinner: 'A Sweet Night'

    Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson were also at the festive gathering