Shapewear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User (Male, Female), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shapewear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151342/?utm_source=GNW



Shapewear Market Growth & Trends



The global shapewear market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this market is fueled by factors such as changing lifestyles, increased use of compression wear among the geriatric population, and developments in garment designs and fabric technology. Furthermore, the rise in online sales of compression wear and shapewear, as well as the rising demand for plus-size clothes, has fueled the growth of the market.



The market is also influenced by a variety of cultural factors.When it comes to the body, the concept of perfection is being replaced with the concept of self-love and comfort in one’s own shape and size.



The market has been influenced by this body-positivity philosophy.



Shapewear is not about hiding defects for millennials and Gen-Z shoppers; rather, it is seen as apparel that improves rather than alters one’s appearance. As a result, Gen Z-focused manufacturers like Honeylove have gained a wider audience by avoiding the term "shapewear" and instead of offering "sculptwear" in a variety of sensual styles with flattering elements that women want to flaunt in public.



Most of these companies also have enormous communities - Shapermint, for example, has four million members – who are encouraged to share their photos using shapewear across various social media platforms.Skims’ inclusive strategy, which includes varied ad campaigns and a wide assortment of items in all shapes and colors, has also made it popular with millennials.



They have one of the broadest size ranges (XXS to 4X) and a wide selection of skin tones to accommodate people of all ethnicities.



Women nowadays expect work-life flexibility intimates that may keep their bodies in tip-top form and make them appear attractive. Many firms are examining this as a customer-centric strategy and expanding their product portfolios to include lighter, firmer, and more practical products for everyday use throughout the year.



Shapewear Market Report Highlights

• The female segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 94.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period

• The specialty stores distribution channel accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.4% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.8% in 2020

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151342/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



