Shapewear Products market : Segmented by end user ; by distribution and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030
Global Shapewear Products market to surpass USD 7. 9 billion by 2030 from USD 5. 4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8. 3 % in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview
Compression and shapewear are skintight garments that put pressure on specific portions of the body to stimulate blood circulation and stabilize muscles. Compression clothing aids in the improvement of stamina and bodily balance, as well as the regulation of body temperature. Shapewear squeezes and squishes excess fat away from the body, making it appear smaller.
Market Highlights
Global Shapewear Products Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.3 % in 2030.
Fitness is becoming more popular in metropolitan areas, and the market in semi-urban areas in developing economies is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. The expansion of this market is largely due to a global increase in fitness consciousness and increased engagement in sporting activities. Individuals’ level of living would continue to rise as disposable money increased. Exercise would continue to be a part of lifestyle consumers’ everyday fitness routines. Additionally, boosting the substitution of exercise clothing with compression wear would help the industry grow.
Global Shapewear Products market: Segments
Female segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Shapewear Products Market is segmented by end-user into Male and female In 2020, the female segment dominated the market, accounting for XX percent of total sales. Advancements in shapewear textiles and a rise in product introductions for females are driving the category. The primary reason driving this industry is the introduction of various forms of shapewear for women, such as bodysuits, girdles, corsets, control panties, control tights, control slips, slimming camisoles, and brassieres. New product improvements for various body areas like as the stomach, buttocks, and thighs are boosting the revenues of companies in this market.
Online segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Shapewear Products market is divided by distribution into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online. Over the projected period, the online segment is expected to grow at a high rate. Technical advancements and the rising importance given to online platforms for purchasing surfing apparel and accessories, particularly by bargain-hunting consumers, can be attributed to the growth of the online market. Customers that are comfortable purchasing items without physically inspecting them are the major target demographic for online platforms. Most manufacturers have moved to direct sales to increase product sales and profit margins.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing awareness
Fabric advancement
The expansion of this industry has been aided by recent advancements in materials used in compression and shapewear. Shapewear has been altered by technologies like bonding and laser cutting, which have eliminated seams, hems, and bulky fastenings. Fabrics like as lycra, neoprene, spandex, and nylon are routinely employed by manufacturers. Fabrics that have been improved are softer, more breathable, and shaping. Sankom Switzerland has launched an exclusive brand of shapewear laced with antibacterial Aloe Vera, which allows the shapewear to calm the body. Skins International has introduced a line of compression clothing that is infused with fabric that is warp knitted with several fine quality yarns for enhanced performance. Fabric technological innovations like this keep the global compression wear and shapewear market growing.
Restraint
Availability of substitute
The market growth is hampered by the availability of substitutes which are comparatively cheaper. These products include swimwear, activewear, and sportswear products.
Global Shapewear Products Market: Key Players
Nike, Inc.
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis
Adidas AG
Spanx Inc.
Triumph International Corporation
Leonisa
Wacoal America, Inc.
Ann Chery
2XU Pty. Ltd.
Under Armour Inc.
Skins International Trading AG
Other Prominent Players
Global Shapewear Products market: Regions
Global Shapewear Products Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Shapewear Products market in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020. North America dominated the shapewear market in 2020, accounting for XX percent of total revenue. Because of the widespread popularity of athletics and sports, as well as the presence of a significant number of sophisticated consumers, this is the case. Bottoms, shirts, sleeves, and socks are the most popular compression wear items, while waist cinchers, bodysuits, and briefs are popular shapewear goods in the United States. The region’s increasing apparel and textile market is also expected to drive this market.
Global Shapewear Products market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Key companies profiled Nike, Inc.; Adidas AG; Spanx Inc.; Triumph International Corporation; Leonisa; Wacoal America, Inc; Ann Chery; 2XU Pty. Ltd.; Under Armour Inc; Skins International Trading AG, Other Prominent Players.
