Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2021 – 11 OCTOBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
101,039
797.10
80,538,513.03
4 October 2021
3,500
771.10
2,698,853.85
5 October 2021
3,500
770.85
2,697,990.75
6 October 2021
3,500
780.56
2,731,965.25
7 October 2021
3,500
799.35
2,797,721.50
8 October 2021
3,500
799.63
2,798,706.05
Accumulated under the program
118,539
795.21
94,263,750.43
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 675,838 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
