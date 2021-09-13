Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2021 – 13 SEPTEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
31,563
818,45
25,832,712,74
6 September 2021
3,500
828,26
2.898.905,10
7 September 2021
3,303
831,36
2.745.986,04
8 September 2021
3,500
828,90
2.901.142,30
9 September 2021
3,500
823,65
2.882.781,30
10 September 2021
3,500
789,89
2.764.621,65
Accumulated under the program
48,866
819.10
40,026,149.13
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 606,165 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
