Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2021 – 13 SEPTEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

31,563

818,45

25,832,712,74

6 September 2021

3,500

828,26

2.898.905,10

7 September 2021

3,303

831,36

2.745.986,04

8 September 2021

3,500

828,90

2.901.142,30

9 September 2021

3,500

823,65

2.882.781,30

10 September 2021

3,500

789,89

2.764.621,65

Accumulated under the program

48,866

819.10

40,026,149.13

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 606,165 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


Attachments


